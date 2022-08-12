Mrakas to seek second term as Mayor

The race is now on to be Aurora’s next mayor.

Incumbent Tom Mrakas formally filed his nomination papers at Town Hall on Tuesday morning, making the run to Aurora’s top job, at press time, a two-way race with local business owner Phiona Durrant.

In a statement, Mrakas said now that the 2018-2022 Council term has wound down for the summer, it’s time to focus on the future.

“It has been my honour to serve you as mayor this term,” he said. “I have spent the past four years working to do what you elected me to do: work hard for the residents and businesses of our Town. My focus has always been the job at hand; the day-to-day work that needs to get done to keep our community moving forward in a positive direction.

“The past four years have been filled with wonderful opportunities and extraordinary challenges – and this Council has much to be proud of. We have seen once-in-a-generation initiatives such as moving forward with the Town Square, but we also had to work together to navigate the impact of the pandemic on our lives and businesses and other worthwhile initiatives. Both prove that leadership that gets things done is leadership that works with, and for, our community.”

Work ahead, he said, requires leadership “that is focused on community first,” and Mrakas said he was “proud” of his record of “working collaboratively with Council and residents to build our community together.”

“From strategic developments to bringing day businesses to the core, furthering the revitalization of our downtown to support for local businesses that are the lifeblood of our community; from fostering the further growth of arts and culture initiatives to the protection of our built and natural heritage; my vision remains firmly on community building – maintaining our small-town charm while continuing to provide the amenities our residents expect.

“Over the next two months, as our attention moves to the municipal election and next term of Council, if I am honoured to once again be your mayor, I look forward to continuing to work together with Council and residents to get things done for our Town – not only for the present, but for our future.”

As of Monday, August 8, the 2022 Municipal Ballot has started to take shape with more residents putting themselves forward to represent their selected wards – with more expected in the weeks ahead.

As of press time, in addition to Aurora’s two mayoral candidates, incumbent Sandra Humfryes has registered for re-election in Ward 1, and incumbent Rachel Gilliland and Daniel Lajeunesse are seeking election in Ward 2. Ward 3 is currently a three-way race between Alexandra Bonham, incumbent Wendy Gaertner, and Harold MacDonald. Incumbent Michael Thompson has put himself forward for re-election in Ward 4, newcomer Iwona Czarnecka in Ward 5, while incumbent Harold Kim is seeking re-election in Ward 6.

Those seeking election as the York Region District School Board trustee for Aurora and Stouffville are Luther C. Brown, Bridget Kilgallon, Asim Sayed, Mary Sled-Lucas, Elizabeth Terrell and Melanie Wright.

Incumbent Elizabeth Crowe is, thus far, the only candidate who has stepped forward for York Catholic District School Board trustee.

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

