General News » News

Movies return to Stronach Aurora Recreation Complex on May 7

April 21, 2022   ·   0 Comments

It might be a couple of months before the return of Aurora’s popular Movies in the Park series, but local film lovers will have the chance to see “Luca” on the big screen on May 7.

Set in the Italian Riviera, the popular Disney Pixar flick follows the title character, a young sea monster with the ability to take on a human form, on a life-changing summer adventure. It will unspool at the Stronach Aurora Recreation Complex beginning at 6 p.m. as part of the Movies in the SARC program.

The film will be preceded from 5 – 5.45 p.m. with themed games and activities for the whole family.

“Arrive early to participate in special pre-movie games and activities and have a chance to win one free week of summer camp,” said the Town in a statement last week. “Summer camp staff will also be at this event to promote a variety of summer camp options.

“The concession stand at the SARC will be open throughout the event. The ice floors in the arena will be removed so, for your seating comfort, please bring your own lawn chairs and blankets.”

The film and activities are free for all families but a food donation to the Aurora Food Pantry is encouraged.

For more information on Movie in the SARC and the upcoming Movies in the Park program, visit aurora.ca/moviesinthepark. For a list of the Aurora Food Pantry’s most current and pressing needs, visit aurorafoodpantry.ca.

By Brock Weir
Editor
Local Journalism Initiative Reporter



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Aurora Art Show & Sale returns for 58th year

The 58th Aurora Art Show & Sale will take place at Town Hall on Saturday, April 30 and Sunday, May 1.

Public Health encourages continued mask-wearing in classrooms amid rising absences

Students and staff in York Region’s two biggest school boards should resume and continue wearing masks amid rising absences for youth and adults alike, according ...

Magna cancels 2022 Hoedown, will still support local groups through foundation

Country music lovers will have to wait another year for a night of fun and raising money for more than 20 area charities. Magna announced ...

Late call sends Tigers packing in 2-1 loss to Colts

Access Storage Aurora Tigers captain Luc Reeve was harshly penalized for a high-sticking call late in the third period last Wednesday, a game which saw ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open