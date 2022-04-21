Movies return to Stronach Aurora Recreation Complex on May 7

It might be a couple of months before the return of Aurora’s popular Movies in the Park series, but local film lovers will have the chance to see “Luca” on the big screen on May 7.

Set in the Italian Riviera, the popular Disney Pixar flick follows the title character, a young sea monster with the ability to take on a human form, on a life-changing summer adventure. It will unspool at the Stronach Aurora Recreation Complex beginning at 6 p.m. as part of the Movies in the SARC program.

The film will be preceded from 5 – 5.45 p.m. with themed games and activities for the whole family.

“Arrive early to participate in special pre-movie games and activities and have a chance to win one free week of summer camp,” said the Town in a statement last week. “Summer camp staff will also be at this event to promote a variety of summer camp options.

“The concession stand at the SARC will be open throughout the event. The ice floors in the arena will be removed so, for your seating comfort, please bring your own lawn chairs and blankets.”

The film and activities are free for all families but a food donation to the Aurora Food Pantry is encouraged.

For more information on Movie in the SARC and the upcoming Movies in the Park program, visit aurora.ca/moviesinthepark. For a list of the Aurora Food Pantry’s most current and pressing needs, visit aurorafoodpantry.ca.

