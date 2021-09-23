Move your life “Up” to next level, whatever your next level is

Everyone is at a different place in their life.

If you’re looking to bump your life “up” to the next level, what might seem like a small step forward for you might be a giant leap for a person standing nearby.

Wherever your life is at this particular moment in time, the Up Your Life Guide could help you get to that elusive next level.

The Up Your Life Guide, an initiative of York Support Services Network (YSSN) and its Up Hub project, came into sharp focus on September 10 as Deputy Premier – and Newmarket-Aurora MPP – Christine Elliott, MPP Michael Parsa and Mayor Tom Mrakas joined the YSSN for Up Your Life Day.

Celebrated with a flag raising at Town Hall, it was an opportunity not only to raise awareness of the Up Your Life Guide, which was launched two years ago, but also to celebrate the fact the Guide has gone digital and is now available for anyone to download free of charge.

The Up Your Life Guide brings together more than 400 community resource listings, tips, personal stories of struggle and resilience, and other helpful information for people living in York Region. It features listings for area food pantries and banks, emergency shelters, housing resources, places to find gently used clothing and furniture, and more. The new digital Guide reflects changes due to COVID and includes new sections for youth and newcomers, abuse survivors, seniors, the 2SLGBTQ+ community, First Nations, Metis and Inuit, and new mothers.

“It has been nearly two years since we raised the Up Hub flag on the first Up Your Life Day and so much has happened since then,” said Ms. Elliott. “As a community, as a province, we have faced a global pandemic unlike anything we have ever seen before. It has been very difficult for many people, but especially our most vulnerable community members. UpHub.ca has been a vital tool that connects community partners with York Region residents seeking support or social services.

“This initiative helps those who are economically vulnerable find and access community services that enhance financial stability and, of course, economic wellbeing. It also provides people with the opportunity to share their experiences and personal journeys, which has helped them stay connected during the pandemic. Being able to connect with others and to hear their stories reminds us that we’re not alone and we have an incredible community to support us. Thank you for going above and beyond to help vulnerable community members access the services they need.”

Added Mr. Parsa: “YSSN and Up Hub are helping people in York Region who are seeking social services or are in need of support by connecting them with the community resources they need the most. I’m proud that the Ontario Government and OTF (Ontario Trillium Foundation) were able to support this project.”

Sharing these stories and feeling connected is part of the goal of the Up Hub project. Through this platform, people can share their stories and experiences to help others and, in the words of YSSN Executive Director Kimberly Thorn, “celebrates people and community working together to provide services and supports that encourage them to move their lives to the next level, whatever that next level might look like for them.”

“I am proud to say that last year at the height of the pandemic we were able to process and distribute over 12,760 print copies of the Guide to partner agencies and for people in the community,” she said. “Today, we’re delighted to announce that we have a free digital guide [now] available for anyone who needs them.”

Digital copies can be found online at uphub.ca.

YSSN’s mission is to communicate, connect and collaborate with people “who live with serious mental illness and/or developmental disabilities.” Working with the individuals, their families and caregivers, they help develop relationships and connections within their communities, fostering their overall wellbeing.

Through their 310-COPE and 24/7 crisis support, case management, peer mentorship and more, they connect people with the services and supports they need “to achieve their goals and live a full and meaningful life.”

For more information, visit yssn.ca.

