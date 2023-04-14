Mother’s Day tea boxes are great for mom – and help fight local food insecurity

Spring is in the air and kids of all ages are looking to do something special for mom on her big day on Sunday, May 14.

One way you can celebrate Mother’s Day with a little extra something, while making a real difference in your community, is through the purchase of the Spring into Flavour Mother’s Day Tea Boxes.

An initiative of the York Region Food Network (YRFN), each tea box will include a fresh quiche made to order by YRFN Chef Maxine Knight, a vibrant seasonal salad, sweet and savoury treats, and, of course, tea.

100 per cent of the proceeds from each tea box will go directly back to YRFN’s community food programs which aim to tackle food insecurity in all of York Region’s nine municipalities.

Food insecurity, according to the YRFN, impacts 1 in 11 people in the York Region community.

The Network provides several programs and services that help residents access healthy foods, while building social networks and confidence through community meal programs, gardening initiatives, and much more.

“The tea box is a way to be able to offer some delicious food at a really good price – it’s almost like purchasing high tea in a box,” says Joanne Witt, Director of Fund Development for the YRFN, who has already got her order in. “Some of the people who have purchased the tea boxes in the past have bought a couple, invited their mom over, a friend, and they sit together and enjoy all the things from the tea box. And every box is different; this year, Chef Maxine has created a menu for our new catering company, Seasonings, and the quiches and seasonal salad she makes are part of this catering menu along with other savoury and sweet treats.”

In the past, some of these treats have included scones from Cobs Bread and additional goodies from fraktals. All these donations, some of which Witt remains “mum” about, come together “to make the box even more exciting.”

“Food insecurity across Canada is at a crisis level and that is something that we’re always working on with regards to our programs and services and help people across York Region with various needs and we have a lot of programs and services to be able to do that,” says Witt. “The money that we generate and make through this fundraiser goes into our programs and services so that we can keep on offering them to the residents of York Region.

“With the box, you can try something new and fun. Everybody likes good food and it’s going to be a good box. Often daughters buy a couple so they can sit down with mom, share a tea and some delicious food – and we’ve even created our own little Mother’s Day card; we love fruit and vegetable puns so, on the front, it says “Mum, you’re pear-fect.”

To order your own Mother’s Day Tea Box from the York Region Food Network, visit bit.ly/3GrkLjo. All boxes are made fresh to order and can be picked up on May 12 or May 13.

