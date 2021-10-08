Microtel Inn & Suites opens with a dose of support for Aurora community

October 8, 2021

Microtel Inn & Suites, Aurora’s latest hotel, is now open to guests.

Currently in a soft-launch period, the second of the Town’s two hotels celebrated their newly planted community roots by honouring two organizations that have even deeper roots in Aurora.

On Thursday, MasterBUILT Hotels honoured both the Aurora Food Pantry and CHATS (Community and Home Assistance to Seniors) with sizable donations towards their operations.

The donations were made through MasterBuilt’s Common Ground program, which collections donations to distribute funds back into the communities in which they operate.

Hotels under the MasterBUILT umbrella are able to choose up to three local charities, which are then voted upon by the community to receive the donation. The funds are collected through guest stays with an optional room charge of $2 per night.

“We are very proud to be able to support the community and the amazing work you guys do in the community,” said Leanne Wood, Area Sales Manager for Microtel Inn & Suites by Wyndham, addressing Food Pantry Board Members Chris Neal and Maureen Casey.

In turn, Ms. Casey, on behalf of Board Chair Allison Stewart, thanked the hotel.

“I want to thank MasterBUILT Hotels and Common Ground for your very generous donation, this is wonderful,” said Ms. Casey. “Congratulations on the opening of this beautiful Microtel and we’re very pleased you have joined our wonderful community.”

Microtel, which is located on Goulding Avenue, just off Don Hillock Drive in the southeast quadrant of Leslie Street and Wellington Street East, boasts 108 rooms in various configurations, a conference room, which pays tribute to the York Regional Police canine unit, whose home base is located adjacent to the hotel, along with fitness and swimming amenities.

“Our pool and water slide is definitely one of the biggest features that will set us apart from the other hotels in the market,” says Tsungayi Chigwamba, General Manager for Aurora’s Microtel location. “Our fitness centre is 24 hours, we offer a full hot breakfast in the morning for our guests, and most economy mid-scale hotels generally offer a cold breakfast. Our guests have access to printing facilities in our business centre, as well as faxing facilities that can be done here free for our guests.

“This is our first hotel in the GTA and we really wanted to have a hotel in the GTA market. Master BUILT is growing. We have a goal of having 75 Microtels by 2036, so we’re excited about that. Come and enjoy a stay at the Microtel. We’re designed efficiently and we also offer great amenities you can enjoy whilst you’re staying with us. We look forward to people coming to have a pleasant, wonderful stay with us here.”

Microtel is the second hotel to join the Aurora market following the opening of the Holiday Inn Express and Suites, which opened just up the street abutting Highway 404 last fall. Both are located in the Leslie Street business park corridor and a third hotel is expected to break ground in the area in the years ahead.

A date has not yet been set for the formal grand opening of Microtel, but Chigwamba says it will be in the “near future.”

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

