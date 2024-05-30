McRoberts’s Big Walk to Union Station raises funds for leukemia and lymphoma research

Aurora Sports Hall of Famer Bob McRoberts’s Big Walk for Charity rolls out of Aurora on Wednesday.

Bob’s destination: Union Station in Toronto.

Bob’s target: raising $5,000 for Leukemia and Lymphoma research.

Aurora Sports Hall of Fame President Javed Khan invited all residents to support McRoberts’s inspirational endeavor.

“We would love your help to get the word out and help Bob McRoberts reach his goal of raising $5,000 for his walk from Aurora to Union station for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Canada.”

The ASHOF President was taken by the former Councillor and Education Trustee’s charity walk and noted that “Bob needs our help to reach that goal. Let’s support Bob in his mission!”

To make a donation and support Bob McRoberts’s fundraising Charity Walk to Union Station, please go to www.bloodcancers.ca/bobsbigwalk.

