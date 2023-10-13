Mayor Mrakas proclaims October 12 as Aurora Sports Hall of Fame Day

In a flag-raising ceremony at Town Hall last Thursday afternoon, Mayor Tom Mrakas proclaimed October 12, 2023 to be “Aurora Sports Hall of Fame Day” in front of 50 spectators.

Mayor Mrakas addressed red-shirted Aurora Sports Hall of Fame (ASHoF) inductees and green-shirted ASHoF volunteers who applauded the Mayor’s proclamation.

The significance of the ceremony was embraced and expounded upon by Mayor Mrakas.

“It’s a big deal for the Town. Our Sports Hall of Fame is one of the best in the GTHA. That’s a reflection of the terrific local athletes that have been inducted and our great volunteer team. The Hall provides a lasting legacy that promotes the Town.”

Mrakas added that “Celebrating the Hall’s tenth anniversary is a perfect time to conduct a public ceremony and I’m proud as the Mayor to lead this event today.”

He also noted the rosy future of the Hall with its bevy of future Hall of Famers that have been recognized recently and who are in the ascendancy in their respective sports.

“Andrew Nembhard, Jake Cowden, Sam White – to name just a few—they’re all doing so well and their induction is on the horizon. There will be no dry spells regarding upcoming induction ceremonies. Most importantly, this is about the volunteer coaches in Aurora, too—they’re the backbone of our community and they’ve been producing a range of great athletes.”

Aurora Sports Hall of Fame President Javed Khan was equally-pleased with the ceremony marking the tenth anniversary of the Hall and the induction ceremony and banquet taking place on November 1.

“Seeing our Hall of Fame flag flying at Aurora Town Hall signifies the cultural value of the Aurora Sports Hall of Fame,” he said.

The cultural value of the Aurora Sports Hall of Fame will be presented over the next five weeks in The Auroran when we deliver consecutive features on 2023 inductees Laurie Buckland (October 12), Charles Leeming (October 19), Jim Thomson (October 26), and Frank “Pete” Machell (November 1) leading up to their Induction Ceremony at the ASHoF on November 1 and the ASHoF Induction Banquet on November 2 at the Royal Venetian Mansion.

