Market Brewing company opens 9-hole frisbee golf course

June 10, 2021   ·   0 Comments

On the eve of the province of Ontario beginning alleviating restrictions, Market Brewing Company in Newmarket announced on June 2 the launch of their frisbee golf course on site.

Located at 17775 Leslie Street Unit #4 in the back of the plaza, Manager Piers Simpkin says this was put in motion at the beginning of the stay-at-home order.

“It was when golf courses and outdoor amenities were able to be open. Us, being creative thinkers here, we have the space in the back and I was running down a list and frisbee golf was still able to be open and run,” Simpkin said.

Then golf courses were shut down and province was in a weird period. But recently, as the province continues to slowly reopen, Simpkin took note of the mental frustrations people have endured throughout this time and hopes this will provide them a much-needed reprieve.

“This is going to be a great thing for the community. Also get their kids out to try it. Everyone can throw a frisbee, mental health, give a new challenge [a try] that you haven’t done before. These were some of the points we were trying to push with this.”

With the entire property being licensed for distribution of alcohol, patrons will have the availability to purchase beer while playing frisbee golf. To do so, you must call in between holes six and nine and a beverage will be brought to you.

Players will pay their tabs at the end of the game and if they wish they can purchase more beer to take home. The price to play for four people is $10. A sanitized frisbee will be provided for your own use and will be cleaned after use for others to play with.

With the opening of this frisbee golf course and while Market Brewing celebrates their fourth anniversary, Simpkin adds citizens in the community can rent out the outdoor volleyball court on campus as well.

Simpkin says he hopes to run an outdoor volleyball league beginning in July should everything run smoothly with the reopening. He is also considering a competition that might be of interest to everyone.

For more information on frisbee golf you may reach Simpkin directly at psimpkin@marketbrewingco.com.

By Robert Belardi



         

