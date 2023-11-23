Man, 37, charged with murder following Aurora shooting

Investigators with the York Regional Police Homicide Unit have charged a male following a shooting in the Town of Aurora.

On Monday, June 12, 2023, at 12:17 p.m., York Regional Police responded to a call for a shooting at a residential home on Stubbs Lane, located in the area northwest of Wellington Street East and Leslie Street.

“Attending officers located one adult male and one adult female suffering from gunshot wounds,” said the YRP. “One male victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. The female victim was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.”

The murder victim was identified as Mohammad-Saeid Boubash, 38, of Aurora.

On November 15, 2023, 37-year-old Michael Magee from Niagara Falls was charged with First Degree Murder.

The investigation is ongoing.

The charge has not been proven.

Anyone with Information is asked to contact the York Regional Police Homicide Unit at 1-866-876-5423, extension 7865, or by email at homicide@yrp.ca. Anyone wanting to provide information anonymously can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or provide a tip online at www.1800222tips.com.

