Magna Community Fund now accepting applications

May 30, 2024   ·   0 Comments

If you’re a local charity, non-profit or community group looking for a financial boost, consider applying for Magna International’s 2024 Community Fund.

Applications are now being accepted for the Magna Community Fund, which was established by the local automotive parts giant as a way to continue supporting deserving community organizations in lieu of the annual Hoedown.

10 beneficiaries will be selected this year for the program, which will include a monetary donation, along with community engagement opportunities at events like Aurora’s popular Concerts in the Park summer series and Aurora Ribfest.

The deadline for applications is Monday, June 10, at 3 p.m., and information can be found at www.nnetwork.org/MCF.

“Our team is proud to facilitate the Magna Community Fund and help organizations that provide such critical programs and services in our local communities,” said Erin Cerenzia, Magna’s Manager of Community Relations in a statement.

Last year’s beneficiaries of the Magna Community Fund were Blue Door, the Canadian Mental Health Association of York Region and South Simcoe, CAYR Community Connections, Girls Inc. of York Region, Hospice Georgina, Rose of Sharon Services for Young Mothers, Skills Upgrading Centre, the Food Bank of York Region, York Region Centre for Community Safety, and the York Region Food Network.

“Last year, over 40,000 York Region residents were directly impacted through the work of selected charitable beneficiaries,” said Neighbourhood Network.

