Long-time York Region CAO Macgregor to step down after 16 years

The search for the next Chief Administrative Officer for the Region of York is now underway following the upcoming departure of long-time CAO Bruce Macgregor.

Macgregor recently announced his departure from the Region after more than 16 years at the helm and nearly 33 years in public service.

His exit is effective Friday, September 29.

“I have had the pleasure of working directly alongside Mr. Macgregor since becoming Chairman in 2014 and long before that as a member of Council,” said Regional Chair Wayne Emmerson. “It has been an honour to have him in the role of CAO, providing a steady hand and outstanding advice. On behalf of Regional Council, I thank Bruce for his service and wish him well and his family all the best in his next chapter.”

Macgregor was appointed CAO in May of 2007, having previously served as York’s Commissioner of Transportation and Works, and Director of Water and Wastewater, and the last 16 years has seen exceptional growth across the Region.

“Since that time [he has] overseen a rapidly-growing municipality providing services to more than 1.2 million residents with a combined annual operating and capital budget approaching $14 billion,” said the Region in a statement. “He currently leads a staff complement of 5,000 full-time and part-time employees.

“Through fostering a culture of continuous improvement and excellence in public service, Mr. Macgregor has provided clear and credible advice to Council and Boards to inform evidence-based decision-making. He is known for his collaborative skills and solution-based orientation. Accomplishments also include introducing and sustaining a long-range vision-inspired Strategic Plan to coincide with successive terms of Council, creating and maintaining multi-year budgeting, providing overall direction to inform Council decisions on large infrastructure, staffing, budget, and policy initiatives, and liaising with provincial ministries, agencies, and associations to advance legislative and policy decisions.”

INCLUSION CHARTER

One initiative brought to fruition during Mcgregor’s tenure as CAO was the institution of the Inclusion Charter for York Region, a community-initiative that brought together York’s nine municipalities along with police services, hospitals, school boards, and more to develop a “common commitment to create inclusive environments across the Region.”

This month marks the fifth anniversary of the Charter and, in a statement, the Region said increases in hate crimes in 2022 and examples of discrimination and inequalities underscored during the global pandemic, has “highlighted the importance” of the document.

“York Region is one of Canada’s fastest-growing and diverse regions with residents from over 230 ethnic origins speaking 120 languages,” said Chair Emmerson. “Our diversity is our strength and we remain committed to working alongside our various partners for strong, caring and safe communities.”

Added Vaughan Regional Councillor Gino Rosati, who also serves as Chair of the Region’s Community & Health Services: “To date, 36 organizations have endorsed the Inclusion Charter. These organizations share the vision of building a welcoming and inclusive York Region where diversity is celebrated and where everyone can develop to their full potential, participate freely in society and live with respect, dignity and freedom from discrimination.”

