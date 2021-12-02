Local woodworker among the artisans set for this week’s Christmas Market

December 2, 2021 · 0 Comments

If you’re looking to get something special for that hard-to-buy-for person on your Christmas list and want to shop local at the same time, you’re in luck as Town Park is set to be transformed into a holiday wonderland this weekend for the first of a two-weekend Christmas Market.

Hosted by the Town of Aurora at the popular greenspace, festivities will kick off this Friday evening with the traditional lighting of the Town’s Christmas Tree and, following the ceremony at 5.15 p.m., shoppers will be welcomed into the Market to browse more than 70 vendors who will be spaced out between December 3 – 5 and again from December 10 – 12.

The market will run on each of the days between 5 – 9.30 p.m. with no admittance after 8.45 p.m.

This Friday, following the Tree Lighting at 5.15 p.m., entertainment will include fire dancer Scarlet Black at 5.30, and Santa is set to arrive at 6.30 for physically-distanced photos with market-goers until 8 p.m.

Entertainment on December 4 includes Santa’s return from 5 – 6.30 p.m., Circus Drummer from 7 – 7.30 p.m., and again from 8 – 8.30 p.m.

Santa returns to close out the Market’s first weekend on Sunday, December 5, from 5 – 6.30 p.m., with the Gingerbread Hoop You show from 7 – 7.30 p.m., and again from 8 – 8.30 p.m.

Virtual activities will be held throughout the two weekends at aurora.ca/christmasmarket, and crafting kits are also up for grabs.

For local artisans, the Market is a time not only to sell but also to re-connect with the community.

Heather McPherson of Miss Mac Woodworking, after making her Market debut last year, will be returning once again with her unique charcuterie boards, blanket ladders and more.

“I am just a hobbyist,” says Ms. McPherson. “I took a couple of courses at the NewMakeIt (in Newmarket) and took another course at Lee Valley for woodworking and I thought it was something I enjoyed doing and could do it out of my garage. I like working with my hands and making things like that.

“It took the first few pieces and people really saying they liked it [to know that it was more than a hobby]. I do charcuterie boards, oil boards, and blanket ladders, and I started this year making some plant stands.”

“It’s nice to meet people,” she adds. “I have only lived in Aurora for about four years, so it is good to get out and meet new people and see other vendors. I am always meeting new people in the community and the added capacity [over the capacity limits at last year’s Market] is going to be great. I think a lot of people are ready to get outside; it will probably be cold as hell, but to get out there and seeing people again is great.”

