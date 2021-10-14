Local long-term care residences receive funding for staff

October 14, 2021

Two long-term care residences in Aurora are among those who have received more than $2 million in funding from the Province to address staffing issues.

The infusion of $2,051,800 in funding to Chartwell Aurora and Willows Estate, along with Elginwood and Mon Sheong Foundation, both in Richmond Hill, was announced last week by Aurora-Oak Ridges-Richmond Hill MPP Michael Parsa.

Chartwell Aurora will receive up to $626,937 for additional staffing “to increase the hours of direct care for residents.” By 2024-2025, they will receive $3,839,904 annually more than their current funding, said the Province.

Willows Estate will receive up to $299,219 for additional staffing for the same purpose. By the end of the same time period, they will receive $1,832,688 more than their current funding.

“This funding will allow homes in our community to hire and retain more staff so they can provide more care to residents, every day,” said Parsa in a statement. “This is part of our government’s plan to hire thousands of new staff over the next four years to ensure those living in long-term care get the high-quality care they need and deserve.”

Added Rod Phillips, Minister of Long-Term Care, “We know that more qualified staff means more daily care for residents. Hiring more staff is part of our government’s plan to fix long-term care and to improve the quality of care residents receive and the quality of life they experience.”

Currently, says the Province, residents receive “an average of two hours and 45 minutes of direct care from nurses and personal support workers. This funding will increase the daily average to three hours per resident per day by the end of this fiscal year. This funding also includes $42.8M to homes to increase care by allied health care professionals (such as physiotherapists and social workers) by 10 per cent this year.”

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

