Local girl proud to represent Team Canada in Michigan

August 11, 2022

Long-time King Weekly Sentinel newspaper carrier Tristan Tobin has a lot more to her than just bringing the paper to your door.

The 14-year-old King Township native will be representing Team Canada at the North American Youth Championships in Traverse City, Mich. this week.

It has been quite a long journey for Tobin, and one that began right at the height of COVID.

While enduring the hardships of online school, she made it a goal of hers to get into equestrian and to earn a spot on the Young Riders team. Throughout her time, Tobin also crafted a lengthy power-point presentation to showcase her dreams in front of both of her parents, Kyle Tobin and Jenny Dwight.

“COVID taught me to work independently and remotely so I can stay connected and keep up with my classes,” Tobin said in a statement.

Following endless hours of practice, Tobin achieved her goal of getting comfortable enough in handling a 1.20 height.

With her sister Reese as her inspiration, Tobin will be riding her sister’s jump horse, Dartagnan Z.

Nicknamed “Dart,” the Zangersheide Gelding horse is her trusty side-kick as Tobin follows in her sister’s path. Reese was a former competitive rider.

In a letter written to the Tobin family from Chief Executive Officer from Equestrian Canada, Meg Krueger, Tobin was highly praised for her “perseverance, adaptability and strength of character.”

Tobin and “Dart” have been training in Schomberg at Gryphon Farms by Mac and Christi McQuaker. Tobin, is humbled and extremely excited to represent her country.

The NAYC runs from August 9 to 14.

By Robert Belardi

