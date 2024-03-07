Lions’ Sip & Paint Night will support dog guide programs

A “Sip and Paint Night” hosted by the Aurora Lions Club this week will both celebrate International Women’s Day and kick-start the club’s annual efforts to help the visually-impaired.

On Friday, March 8, the Lions will roar into the Aurora Soccer Club on Industrial Parkway South for an evening of creativity hosted by The Paint Diva, live music from Soul Benefit, and more – all benefiting the Lion’s Foundation of Canada Dog Guides and the Pet Valu Walk for Dog Guides.

Tickets are $65 for the evening of fun, which gets underway at 7 p.m.

“At a Lions International Convention in 1925, Helen Keller addressed the audience asking Lions to become ‘knights of the blind in the crusade against darkness,’” says June Sinclair, an Aurora Lion. “In response to that request, worldwide Lions carry out Vision Screening in Senior Kindergarten to address any early issues with sight, we collect eyeglasses to be repaired and sent to developing countries and we have created our own foundation to raise and train dog guides to enable Canadians living with disabilities – not just sight impairments – live a more independent life.

“Our main objective [with this event] is to kick-start our fundraising for the PetValu Walk for Dog Guides, which is coming up on May 6. We were thinking about ways to generate more money to give to that charity, we [considered] a number of different things and we thought, ‘What about a paint night?’ The Soccer Club was so great in giving us the venue and we also have Soul Benefit playing for us gratis, which is lovely – and the Paint Diva just happens to be available on International Women’s Day – we thought this would be a great way to celebrate.”

Upon arrival at 7 p.m., guests can mingle around a cash bar and play games that will be underway as live music rings out beginning at 7.30. It will then be time for ticket-holders to take their place at their canvasses where the Paint Diva will walk them through “every brushstroke.”

“It’s a nice surprise at the end of the night and you’re really nicely surprised when it all comes together. Some people say they have no artistic skills whatsoever and you don’t need artistic skills to participate in this paint night. It’s all about the camaraderie that will be there that night,” says Sinclair. “Painting is about an hour-and-a-half, followed by music and dancing. They also have darts at the Soccer Club, so we’re planning on a little dart game as well for some door prizes.

“It will be a fun night out with friends and family, live music and with the Paint Diva’s step by step instruction, you are sure to be amazed at what you’ve created at the end of the night. All of this while supporting a great cause!”

The PetValu Walk for Dog Guides will take place May 6 at Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Park on John West Way and will include a warm-up, games, face painting, and the walk itself – all fuelled with free coffee, food and donuts donated by local restaurants.

Tickets for this Friday’s Sip & Paint Night are on sale now and can be purchased in advance by contacting June Sinclair at june@bridgescomm.ca or 416-389-1062. To reserve a spot, send an e-transfer of $65 to auroralions1944@gmail.com and note “For Paint Night.”

For more information on the upcoming Walk, visit www.walkfordogguides.com.

