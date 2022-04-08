Join the Easter Bunny next weekend in saying “Hello!” to Spring

Spring is in the air and so is a return to some degree of normalcy just in time for Easter.

With many public health restrictions now lifted, the Easter Bunny is excited to return to Aurora for the Town’s first egg hunt since 2019.

Aurora’s traditional Easter Egg Hunt, now known as “Hello Spring!” returns to the Aurora Seniors’ Centre on Saturday, April 16 from 9.30 a.m. to 3.30 p.m. Featuring indoor and outdoor activities, including an interactive walking trail, kids this year can “fish” for eggs along the trail before ending their fun with a visit with the Easter Bunny themself!

Ahead of the big day, the Easter Bunny sat down with The Auroran to share their excitement of being able to interact once again with local kids.

The Auroran: It will be great to see you in Aurora with kids again this year after the last-minute change of plan in 2020!

Easter Bunny: Last year, everyone was pivoting. I was able to see some of the children at the Seniors’ Centre because, although I couldn’t interact with them, I was able to hand out their activity bags from a distance through their car window. This year, I am looking forward to seeing them in-person and not in-car where we can wave to each other and actually pose for photos.

TA: What does it mean to you to be able to meet kids face-to-face again?

EB: I am eggcited to be able to hop back to Aurora. Every time I have visited Aurora, the children have just been amazing and they certainly make me feel as special as I feel they are. When I go from house to house on Easter, I have to work quietly and only get to see kids nestled in their beds sleeping, so when I get to see them awake, they’re bouncing with joy which is so rewarding! It’s also fun to see them get all excited about how much effort they put into their baskets at the Seniors’ Centre. It’s nice to have all the social aspects of it. When I visit them at night, I am doing my job, but this is an extra bit of fun I think we’ll have.

TA: This is a new spin on an Aurora tradition. What have organizers planned for the big day?

EB: They have assured me that a lot of activities will be spaced out because they want to make sure everyone who attends is attending in confidence and excitement. They’re going with a completely different format than the one they had before. It’s going to be one entrance and one exit and this time they’ll be starting with outdoor activities and ending with indoor activities, which is completely different to when I visited Aurora in the past. So, I’m just going to hop along with this and see how it goes! People will be spending the event outside and I hear I’m going to be one of the last stops as they leave.

TA: The last couple of years have been tricky for kids. What tips do you have to make sure they can enjoy the day in safety and still have fun?

EB: As I tour all across the world, health measures really, really vary but I hope the Aurora families, the community that comes to visit me, remember it is always a good idea to wear a mask and just take that extra bit of precaution, especially since the event is only an hour-long experience. You can even make some fun out of this by decorating the outside of your mask – that would be fun to see! Although the masks are not mandatory, it would just be an additional measure that families could take. Otherwise, the activities are really spread out, so the kids are really going to get their steps in as they go to each station. There will also be hand sanitizer stands at many of the locations but I hope that along with their baskets and their joy, people will bring their own individual hand sanitizers. All of those efforts help to keep us extra safe!

TA: For many kids who were unable to get out there in 2020 and 2021, this will be their first experience at an egg hunt like this.

EB: These could be their first Easter memories! I understand at the very beginning of this event there will be a story walk and children will actually learn stories because it is the night before Easter. They will be reliving what actually happens that night. As they bounce along the trail leading to some activities, the first experience will be a story walk and I hope that helps to fill in the blanks as to what is to come and what the Easter Bunny is all about. The activities with spring being here we not only want to celebrate me, although I feel I am fully worthy of the full celebration, we also want to celebrate spring and all that spring has to offer. There will be flower planting activities mixed in with the ‘hopstacle’ courses, fishing for eggs – it is a nice mixture between the celebration of spring and the eggcitement of Easter!

To register for your Hello Spring! time slot, visit aurora.ca/hellospring or visit the information desk at either the Aurora Family Leisure Complex or the Stronach Aurora Recreation Complex. Registration is $5 per child and parents and/or guardians are free.

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

