John Abel Park to be dedicated Monday

October 3, 2024 · 0 Comments

Aurora’s newest park space will be formally dedicated Monday in honour of the late John Abel, who served as the Town’s Deputy Mayor from 2010 to 2018.

John Abel Park, located at 310 Hartwell Way, will be dedicated in the presence of Abel’s family, and community members, at 5.30 p.m. on October 7.

“The Town of Aurora is pleased to formally open John Abel Park, located on Hartwell Way,” said the Town. “This park will feature wood carvings that tell a story, connecting the artworks to the outdoor space and into the David Tomlinson Nature Reserve, an outdoor amphitheater, a nature-based playground, as well as a community garden and healing garden.

“The park was named after former Councillor John Abel who had a strong passion for arts, culture, and nature. This park stands not only as a tribute to his memory but as a vibrant canvas for our collective creativity. When the full park is completed in 2025 it will include wood pole carvings with a flora and fauna theme that will be installed at several locations within the park, an Indigenous garden area and park and trail signage.”

Readers Comments (0)