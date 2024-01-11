Innovative golf training facility invites residents to “take a swing” this weekend

Whether you’re looking to keep your golf swing in check over the winter, or a beginner looking to build your skills, head over to Ace Track Golf Performance Center on Engelhard Drive this weekend to hit the virtual links.

Ace Track, which opened in Aurora in December, is a fully automated indoor golf and driving range powered by TrackMan that offers new and innovative technology, including virtual games that will give you a flavour of some of the best-known golf courses in the world, as well as in-person coaching.

Ace Track Golf was co-founded by Kristina Brown at 40 Engelhard Drive, Unit 9, when her and her partner’s shared passion for golf swung into the next level during COVID-19. Looking to improve their game, they were taken with software from Trackman which was not only top-of-the-line, but a rarity in York Region.

“We picked it up during the pandemic and fell in love with the game and it is something that became a part of our lives,” she said, noting they were particularly attracted to golf and its focus on continuous improvement every day. “We noticed that Trackman, which is the highest quality tech around, wasn’t available in the area; we saw the opportunity and niche and decided to open our own. Trackman is hands down the best you can get from statistics and analytics perspective.”

“The main genesis behind the Ace Track story stems from the fact that there really wasn’t a high-quality premium indoor golf facility in the area and golf is one of those sports in Canada in particular where you can play only half the year, if you’re lucky. There was a gap in the market where there wasn’t a top-quality indoor facility; we wanted to put one in. We also wanted to have it so it could be fully autonomous, managed digitally for the most part, by us… a place where you have the opportunity to learn and improve with the best technology in the market at a reasonable cost is an ideal value proposition for customers.”

Ace Track opened its doors for a soft-launch period on December 7, focusing on friends, family and word of mouth. This Sunday’s open house, which runs from 2 – 4 p.m., will take things to the next level.

“We’re really excited about our public open house,” says Brown, noting that while the open house is open to all, the facility does not offer club rentals, so having your own is important. “If you’re a golfer in and around the area and you’re serious about your game, this really should be the go-to spot. If you’re going to other places, you’re not going to get the same level of accuracy and confidence in your game.

“What’s great about the Trackman technology is you can play a course, do a golfing range, target practice – and we have seen a lot of dads with their kids in here learning the game and playing. It’s another cool market for a younger generation that is interested in golf, too. Trackman [also offers] an app and every time you come back, it keeps your stats and you can see how you improve over time, how each club works, and it is almost addicting for people!”

Additionally, the platform allows participants to run virtual tournaments and leagues over multi-week and multi-month periods.

“Our facility is clean, spacious, and the tech is top of the line,” says Brown. “We’ve received feedback that our pricing is pretty competitive… and I think a lot of people view it as a place where they can learn and improve in an individual or group setting. Our coaches love it, too, which I think is a really big aspect.

“A year from now, we would love to put in a private bay and expand capacity in our Aurora location first – and going forward longer-term, I think this is a business model that has legs and can be extended to various parts of the GTA, and maybe beyond. This is our starting point, so there is a lot of learning and a lot of growth and our goal is to expand this in the future.”

For more information on this weekend’s open house, facility memberships and more, visit www.acetrackgolf.com.

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

