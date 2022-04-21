Industrial Parkway traffic flows need to be revisited: Council

April 21, 2022 · 0 Comments

Traffic flows on Industrial Parkway where the south end meets Yonge Street and the north meets Centre Street need to be re-examined, according to Council members.

This closer look comes on the heels of traffic concerns re-iterated at the Council table by Councillor John Gallo, as well as ongoing concerns from residents living in and travelling through the Centre Street community.

“I take that road (Industrial South and Yonge) [and recently] had to back up and let a transport truck turn right heading eastbound on Industrial Parkway,” said Councillor Gallo. “I have seen that quite often and it was actually a pretty close call, an accident, with a school bus. I am surprised it is this many years…and either the trucking industry or somebody on Industrial Parkway would have flagged it…as very difficult to navigate with 18-wheel transport trucks, which we encourage to take that route.”

Planning Director Marco Ramunno said staff would take a look at those concerns while Mayor Tom Mrakas voiced some of his own for the north end of Industrial Parkway.

“We [had] a motion we dealt with last term in regards to looking at Centre Street, especially that small section running from Wellington just past Scanlon Court, basically running to the lights that come out of St. Max and looking at how we can change, basically, the traffic patterns or what we can do in that area to…help create a better flow and also alleviate some of those concerns,” said Mayor Mrakas.

“I have asked our CAO to take a look at what we have done with that motion because we did approve it as Council but nothing has come back from that point.”

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Readers Comments (0)