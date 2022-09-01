Imagine Ride founder begins quest for second 2,200-kilometre ride

Aurora resident Meghan Seybold, founder of Imagine Ride, began her quest this past Sunday to complete a second 2,200-kilometre ride in support of youth mental health.

The 53-year-old mother and human resources executive founded Imagine Ride in 2019 after meeting Eric Windeler, Founder and Executive Director of Jack.org, in 2018.

Having had her own mental health struggles in her youth, Seybold began this initiative to support mental health services, which could not keep up with the demand throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

In June 2020, she raised $30,000.

“Now more than ever the need is real. Our youth can’t do it alone and we need to come together as a community to advocate and support them,” Seybold said in a statement.

On bike trainers, Seybold had some excellent support this past Sunday to get her quest started.

Mayor Tom Mrakas, Athletify owner Scott Dunne, B1 Gruppo Cycling Studio owner Vito Barbera and President of the Aurora Community Tennis Club Jennifer Bentley all came out to show their support.

All the way up until the end of September, Seybold will ride Tuesday and Wednesday evenings at home. On top of that, every Friday, Saturday and Sunday, she will ride 120 kilometers a day.

This is an incredible achievement for Seybold, having endured a very difficult time in 2021.

She was diagnosed with breast cancer last year and went through all of her treatments.

“We’re so grateful to Meghan for her advocacy and the attention she is bringing to the mental health crisis facing Canada’s youth,” Windeler said a statement. “Her support means we can work to build a new future for youth mental health, one where all young people have access to timely support and understand how to look out for themselves and others.

“We whole-heartedly applaud Meghan’s dedication to supporting young people across Canada, especially now.”

Local patrons who would like to support Seybold in her journey can donate to the cause at www.imagineride.ca/. You can also contact Seybold directly at (647)-381-2467.

By Robert Belardi

