IIHF Women’s World Championship pre-tournament game coming to Aurora

March 16, 2023 · 0 Comments

The Town of Aurora is set to host a pre-tournament game to some of the world’s top female hockey teams.

The 2023 IIHF Women’s World Championship Pre-Tournament Game is coming to Aurora with Teams Sweden and Switzerland facing off on Sunday, April 2 at the Aurora Community Centre.

In mid-January, the Town entered a bid to be considered as one of the local community locations to host the IIHF women’s pre-tournament training camp and exhibition game, said the Town in a statement, and they are “pleased” to be an official stop.

“I am thrilled that our Town will be hosting a professional international women’s hockey game and I am honoured to welcome Teams Sweden and Switzerland to Aurora,” said Mayor Tom Mrakas in a statement. “Our Town is a strong supporter of sport and as part of the Town’s Sport Plan, work is being done to celebrate women in sport and cultivate the journey of young female athletes. Hosting this game in our community helps inspire and support women and girls in sport.”

Tickets for the pre-tournament game can be purchased through Active Net by visiting aurora.ca/wwc. For group sales, please email Collin Dyer at sportdevelopmentrepresentative@aurora.ca.

Readers Comments (0)