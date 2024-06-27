News and Sports » Sports

I.O.O.F. Lodge #148 donates $500 to Sport Aurora’s All Kids Can Play program

June 27, 2024   ·   0 Comments

Vice Grand Anthony Garramone of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows Lodge #148 presented a $500 donation to Sport Aurora President Ron Weese on Friday.

Garramone noted at the presentation that, “We have been helping organizations in our community for the past 150 years, and are happy to support families in need to ensure their children can participate in healthy sport and physical activity. Our lodge unanimously voted to support this important local program.”

The $500 donation was earmarked for the All Kids Can Play program and, according to Neil Moore, Manager of Public Relations for Sport Aurora, “100 per cent of the funds raised [go] directly to families in need. Over the past nine years, local donors have provided more than $70,000 to help nearly 350 kids ‘get in the game’ in Aurora.”

By Jim Stewart



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Local students get Chamber boost to study skilled trades, manufacturing

.

Stronach faces eight additional charges related to sexual assault investigation

Further charges have been handed down to Magna founder Frank Stronach by Peel Regional Police related to an ongoing sexual assault investigation. The most recent ...

Cycle Aurora ready to take off this Canada Day

Canada Day is Monday, and what better way to celebrate than to leave your car at home and explore your small corner of the country. ...

Nembhard selected to National Team’s Olympic Training Camp Roster

There was team-building at a local level on Saturday at CREAM, but there is also team-building being conducted at a national level as Canada Basketball ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open