I.O.O.F. Lodge #148 donates $500 to Sport Aurora’s All Kids Can Play program

Vice Grand Anthony Garramone of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows Lodge #148 presented a $500 donation to Sport Aurora President Ron Weese on Friday.

Garramone noted at the presentation that, “We have been helping organizations in our community for the past 150 years, and are happy to support families in need to ensure their children can participate in healthy sport and physical activity. Our lodge unanimously voted to support this important local program.”

The $500 donation was earmarked for the All Kids Can Play program and, according to Neil Moore, Manager of Public Relations for Sport Aurora, “100 per cent of the funds raised [go] directly to families in need. Over the past nine years, local donors have provided more than $70,000 to help nearly 350 kids ‘get in the game’ in Aurora.”

