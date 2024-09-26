Hyundai of Aurora has bold vision for the future as part of Weins Auto Group

For nearly 70 years, Weins Auto Group has become synonymous with excellence across the Greater Toronto Area – and now they’re bringing this standard to the local community as the proud new owners of Hyundai of Aurora.

Weins Auto Group acquired the Aurora Hyundai dealership on Wellington Street East at Mary Street earlier this year and while they’ve worked to set a new standard at its current location, they are excited to expand this vision further in 2025 with a new dealership location just further east on Wellington near Highway 404.

This new dealership will not only further the Hyundai of Aurora brand, but bring Genesis Aurora into the community as well.

“Our journey with Hyundai began in 2008 and we proudly opened Genesis Markham in 2017,” says Hyundai of Aurora General Manager Tigran Avagyan. “With Genesis Aurora set to open in the near future, Weins is dedicated to elevating automotive experiences. This spirit resonates with our core values embedded in the Weins name – representing information, inspiration, innovation, and improvement, guiding us as a compass – West, East, Information, North, South – towards our global reach and unwavering commitment to surpassing boundaries.”

“At Hyundai of Aurora, we’re thrilled to uphold this tradition of excellence. I am personally delighted to join this dynamic team at such a pivotal time. With over 10 years of experience with the Hyundai brand, I have witnessed its growth into an industry leader, combining quality with cutting-edge sustainability and technology. From the latest electric vehicles (EVs) to advanced hybrid models, our dealership is excited to offer a diverse and exciting lineup that caters to the modern driver’s demands,” says Avagyan.

Hyundai has been a brand that has been of interest to Avagyan since he first started in sales more than a decade ago.

Over the last 10 years, he says the brand has “grown significantly” and has been at the forefront not just in making “exciting cars” but staying ahead of the competition by “always changing, always growing.”

“It’s a pretty cool brand to be a part of,” he says. “Our vision with Weins Auto Group as a company is they always strive to grow and improve. This dealership is an older building, it has served the community well, but we’ve really outgrown the space. I think we’re ready for something bigger to accommodate our customers better.”

“Our commitment to the community remains paramount. Hyundai of Aurora has always prioritized building lasting relationships and we pledge ongoing support by engaging in community events and strengthening local partnerships. We aim to enrich the lives around us and give back to the communities that have supported us.

“Under the leadership of our new management team, Hyundai of Aurora is set to redefine automotive excellence in our community. We invite everyone to visit us, our dedicated team, and explore our wide range of vehicles. Whether you’re interested in a test drive, learning more about Hyundai’s latest innovations, or servicing your current vehicle, we are ready and eager to assist. Join us as we steer into a promising future, committed to sustainability, innovation and community investment.”

