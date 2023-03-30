Hop on over to say “Hello” to Spring at Seniors Centre on April 8

Spring might already be here, but if you want to kick off the season – and Easter – in style, hop on over to the Aurora Seniors’ Centre on Saturday, April 8, for the Town’s annual Hello Spring event.

The popular, family-friendly Easter event will take place from will take place from 9.30 a.m. to 1 p.m., and wristbands for families are on sale now. Activities include crafts, face painting, egg fishing, a “hopstacle” course, and a chance to meet the Easter Bunny!

Ahead of the event, The Auroran reached out to the Easter Bunny who shared their excitement for the big day.

“I’m hopping with excitement because I’ll be returning to the Petch House (the log cabin behind the Seniors’ Centre) and that’s where all the kids can meet and greet me on Saturday before my big travel endeavours that night,” says the Easter Bunny. “Petch House hasn’t been accessible to me for the last several years, so it is really nice to open those doors and be able to go in – and you can meet me and do a couple of activities while other activities will happen inside and outside.”

According to Shelley Ware, Special Events Coordinator for the Town of Aurora, the fun this year will begin with a story walk along the trails behind the Seniors’ Centre, located at 90 John West Way. The story walk feature, which has proved a popular addition to Town events over the last couple of years, will lead families back to the Seniors’ Centre and Petch House where there will be a feast for the senses.

“We’re celebrating everything that has to do with spring, and that includes planting flowers, so kids will be able to plant their own flower, take it home and watch it grow,” says Ms. Ware, adding the two story walks will be a chance for families to embrace the joy of reading while being outside enjoying the season.

A local farm will also be on hand for an interactive and educational experience for youngsters.

“Spring is definitely a baby boom, and there will be baby goats, baby chicks, and everything to do with babies so families can learn about their habitat, why they’re important, how to respect their lives and what life is like on a farm,” says Ms. Ware. “As people make their way into the Seniors’ Centre, there will be crafts, more indoor games, and we’re also very blessed to have the Optimist Club of Aurora returning with their pancake breakfast, which is something that has been on hold for the last few years and it will be nice to have them back.”

In addition to the hard work the Optimist Club does behind the scenes, local Girl Guides have been hard at work as well preparing 1,200 goodie bags for all participants aged 12 and under.

“There are many hands helping along to further the excitement,” says Ms. Ware.

A new feature for Hello Spring this year will be an option for families who pre-register directly with Ms. Ware to experience the event before the general public begins to gather in a way that is accessible and friendly for kids who have sensory needs.

“Families can reach out to me directly and we will have those families in first before our starting time of 9.30,” she says, noting that interested parties can contact her at sware@aurora.ca prior to April 8.

Wristbands for Hello Spring are $5 and are on sale now at Town Hall, the Aurora Family Leisure Complex, the Stronach Aurora Recreation Centre, and the Joint Operations Centre on Industrial Parkway North.

“This is for everybody – guardians, parents, siblings,” says Ms. Ware. “This is definitely a multi-generational event as we have seen over previous years.”

Adds the Easter Bunny: “Definitely give this event a look. I’ve been attending since the beginning and I never want to miss it. I’m the rockstar of the day, which goes without saying, but there are so many other special features – and it’s always nice to see families meeting other families that haven’t met before. If you haven’t been, come and get to know your community and say ‘Hello!’ to Spring!”

For more information on the upcoming Hello Spring event, visit aurora.ca/hellospring.

