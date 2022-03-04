Hometown star is point guard of the year finalist

March 3, 2022 · 0 Comments

Aurora native Andrew Nembhard was named Point Guard of the Year finalist on Monday.

Nembhard joins UCLA guard Tyger Campbell, Villanova guard Colin Gillsepie, Kentucky guard Sahvir Wheeler and Baylor guard James Akinjo, as the fifth finalist up for the Bob Cousy Award.

As the catalyst for the No. 1 ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs this season, Nembhard has been an absolute stud in his second year in Spokane, WA.

He is currently posting an NCAA career high 11.3 points, along with 3.3 rebounds, 1.7 steals and shooting 87 per cent from the line. His 5.5 assists per game, ranks 20 in all of NCAA Division 1 this season.

The Bob Cousy Award, named after The College of the Holy Cross and Boston Celtics legend, was introduced to Division 1 basketball in 2004.

Presented by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, the award is in its 19th year.

Former Illinois Fighting Illini and current point guard for the Chicago Bulls Ayo Dosunmu was the last player to win it.

To determine the winner, both fans and members from the selection committee will have their say. Live fan voting will take place on Friday, March 4 on hoophallawards.com.

By Robert Belardi

Readers Comments (0)