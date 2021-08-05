Homeless shelter partnering with Cardinal Golf Club for tourney

August 4, 2021 · 0 Comments

Homeless organization Inn from The Cold in Newmarket and Cardinal Golf Club have planned a golf tournament set for August 12.

With Canadian Tire as the lead sponsor, the tournament will last a full day. It will cost $150 per player or $600 for a foursome. In the foursome purchase, karts, dinner and lunch are included.

“This is our first of which we hope will be an annual golf tournament. We have a very significant fundraiser in the winter called Coldest Night of the Year, Walk For The Homeless. We’ve always wanted to do something in the summer,” said Inn from the Cold Executive Director Ann Watson.

“We’ve thought about golf tournaments in the past and we didn’t really have any people on our staff or volunteer contingent. This year, we do have someone on staff who has a contact at Cardinal. He started to explore that and they were very willing to help us out. In fact, they’ve been incredibly helpful along the way.”

Watson acknowledged over the past two years it has been tough for people to get out. With this golf tournament, there is an opportunity for people to enjoy a beautiful day while supporting an important cause in the community.

100 per cent of day’s proceeds will go directly to Inn From The Cold.

“We’re always trying to raise awareness about the issue of homelessness and housing insecurity in York Region. We’re constantly trying, through our social media, and including fundraising events, to wrap people’s heads around the fact that York Region has a huge housing insecurity and homelessness problem,” Watson said.

“It’s not insurmountable by any stretch of the imagination, but York Region is expensive and everyone knows that.”

With home ownership becoming more difficult by the year and a tight-rental market that is brutally expensive, Watson said that a lot of people who work service jobs can’t even afford to rent a place out.

For those who cannot live with a friend or their parents are too far away, some come to Inn From The Cold to sleep. This includes people of all ages but mainly seniors who had a home and are now priced out of the market.

These fundraisers are opportunities to raise this issue.

“Inn From The Cold is doing some pretty important work in that area. We started a transitional housing program and we’re expanding that program. We have a head-lease program that we’re launching where we can work with landlords and allow group living situations in a manageable way,” Watson explained.

To register for this tournament and support Inn From The Cold you can head to cardinal.golfems2.com/event/inn-cold. For sponsorship inquiries, those may contact Darren at (905)-836-3086.

For all other questions you may contact info@innfromthecold.ca.

By Robert Belardi

Readers Comments (0)