Home & Living show will feature the best in buying local

April 6, 2023 · 0 Comments

The importance of buying local and supporting local business was underscored at the height of the global pandemic, but, as we continue our return to a degree of normalcy, the Shop Local movement is going strong.

Area businesses are set to put their best feet forward next weekend at the Stronach Aurora Recreation Complex as the Aurora Chamber of Commerce hosts its annual Home & Living Show.

Running from Saturday, April 15 through the afternoon of Sunday, April 16, it will showcase everything you need to spruce up your home not just for spring but the seasons ahead.

“This is that time of year when people start thinking about beautifying their homes, their gardens, and looking at what they should be doing around their house,” says Sandra Ferri, President & CEO of the Aurora Chamber of Commerce. “It’s a good opportunity to see a lot of vendors in one place and not have to go sourcing them all out one at a time – and that’s a big advantage to the Show and everyone is eager to get things looking green again after the long winter.

“It’s all about getting people together.”

And it couldn’t be easier to get people together for the event as Kempenfelt Windows and Doors has once again stepped up as Admission Sponsor to ensure that the Home & Living Show is free for everyone.

“We thank Kempenfelt Windows & Doors,” says Ferri. “It makes the Home Show very accessible, especially if you’re a larger family and you don’t have to pay the admission fees to get in, it makes it very accessible to everybody. No matter what it is you’re looking for, it’s just a nice stroll on a Saturday or Sunday afternoon to come and see what’s available to you from our local vendors. It’s always about local.”

Among the features this year will be a mix of new and returning vendors, a Kids Zone, a barbeque by the Optimist Club of Aurora, with all proceeds benefiting local youth programs, and demonstrations from Coach Steve, who is always a hit with families.

“There will also be lots of draws,” says Ferri. “A lot of vendors have prizes they will be giving away at the Home Show, so there are lots of reasons for people to come and enter ballots. Businesses are just eager to get out in front of people again, have that whole sense of community, and bringing residents together all in one place.

“Come out and have a great day with your local community!”

The Aurora Chamber Home & Living Show will take place at the SARC on Saturday, April 15, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Sunday, April 16, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

