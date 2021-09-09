Hoedown plans virtual concert

September 9, 2021 · 0 Comments

If your cowboy boots have been collecting dust after two years without a visit to the Magna Corral, now is their time to shine.

This month, country talents are coming together for a Virtual Hoedown Concert, benefiting 30 local charities, non-profits and community groups.

The Virtual Hoedown Concert will star Hoedown mainstay Beverley Mahood, along with CCMA Award Winner Leah Daniels, past winners of the Hoedown Showdown Mac Shepherd, John Anderson, and Dayna Reid, and more.

“Collectively, these organizations (the 30 charities who have partnered with Hoedown this year) help over 181,000 residents across York Region through their programs and services,” says Erin Cerenzia, Manager of Neighbourhood Network. “We encourage the community to participate in our upcoming virtual programs to show their support and help raise some additional money for these important community groups.”

Additional virtual programs include a silent auction, which will run September 13 – 18 with more than 125 items up for grabs, with proceeds benefiting the partner charities, and a Virtual Student Hoedown, tailored to students with disabilities across York Region.

For more on all these initiatives, including how to purchase your tickets to the Virtual Hoedown Concert, visit www.hoedown.ca.

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Readers Comments (0)