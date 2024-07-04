Grand Evolution will pay tribute to Styx, Journey at Concert series

July 4, 2024 · 0 Comments

The music of Styx and Journey will get audiences up on their feet next Wednesday, July 10, when Grand Evolution: A Tribute to Styx and Journey, performs at Town Park.

Grand Evolution is the second entry in this year’s popular Concerts in the Park Summer Series and organizers promise an evening of “high-energy” performance that will “transport you to the arena rock era, delivering iconic hits with precision.”

Don’t Stop Believing is an iconic song that crosses generations, but Grand Evolution guitarist Brian May says an array of familiar tunes will entertain music-lovers of all ages as they explore this double songbook.

“Every song is one that everybody knows. Every song is a hit, even the kids that are out know the songs because of living in the house with their parents. They get up and dance, they sing along with us…even five- or seven-year-olds singing along with us.”

“It’s good parenting,” the band jokes, but there’s a kernel of truth there.

Grand Evolution came together as “Trilogy” five years ago, focusing on Styx, Foreigner and Journey. Today, they offer any combination of the three, but Grand Evolution specifically focuses on Styx and Journey.

They were May’s favourite bands in the 70s and 80s and when the tribute band artists came together, they all felt a “natural fit.”

They recreate the sounds note for note, in the keys in which they were originally performed, keeping audiences spellbound in the process.

“We want audiences to walk away with a smile,” says May. “We see it every single show. It’s really kind of a relationship between the band and the audience. This show has a very unique relationship from the band to the audience. We’re really excited to play Aurora!”

To be part of that relationship between audience and band, come out to Town Park next Wednesday, July 10. Concerts are free and run from 7 – 9 p.m.

For more information, visit aurora.ca/summerconcerts.

By Brock Weir

