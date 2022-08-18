Golf tournament benefiting youth coming this month

August 18, 2022 · 0 Comments

Golfers will be hitting the links “fore” a good cause this summer in Caledon.

Registration is open for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Peel York’s (BBBSPY) annual charity golf tournament, Golf For Kids’ Sake. It’s being held at Caledon Woods Golf Club on August 25.

Fees for the event are as follows: $225 for a single golfer; $900 for a foursome or $1,100 for a foursome and a hole sponsorship.

Included in the registration fees are 18 holes of golf, a golf cart rental, breakfast and lunch, and a swag bag. There will be giveaways and prizes at the tournament, as well as a silent auction that will take place in person and online.

The tournament was held at Caledon Woods in 2021 and it sold out, something BBBSPY public relations manager Lori Plati was very pleased with. A total of 158 golfers participated and $46,000 was raised.

Plati said Caledon Woods is a beautiful course with lots of hills that people love playing. She added it’s been a pleasure to work with the golf club on past tournaments.

Plati explained Big Brothers Big Sisters of Peel and Big Brothers Big Sisters of York officially unified into one organization in January 2022. However, last year’s tournament supported service in Peel and York.

“It just made it bigger and better… we just joined the best of both ways that we’d always traditionally do our tournaments,” said Plati.

This year, Plati said room will be made for 170 golfers and that 90 of those spots are already spoken for. In addition to more golfers, Plati said BBBSPY is still looking for sponsors and items to be donated to be auctioned off.

“Another thing that we do at this tournament, which is really fun, is we have what we call a cheers wall. It’s all a different variety of bottles of wine and different spirits, and people buy tickets for it and you automatically will win… you may not win the big 60-ounce bottle of Crown Royal but you may win a $10 bottle of wine or something,” said Plati. Donations for the cheers wall are also welcomed.

For those who don’t know, Big Brothers Big Sisters is all about matching youth with caring adult mentors.

“Through regular outings, a relationship is developed between the mentor and the mentee, which is built on trust and common interests, and is supported by our experienced case workers. The result is a life-changing experience for both the mentor and the mentee,” reads BBBSPY’s website.

The organization also offers many other mentorship opportunities for youth in Peel and York.

“Really, it all comes down to… we’re doing this fundraising event so that we can have the sufficient funds to be able to make sure that every child who needs a mentor has a mentor,” said Plati. “People participating in an event like our golf tournament — and whatever way that is — either coming out, or donating an item to help us raise extra funds, it all comes back to allowing us to provide better service for the young people in our community by ensuring they have a mentor.”

The annual Golf For Kids’ Sake tournament is one of Big Brothers Big Sisters’ flagship fundraising events. Plati said while not everyone has the time to be a mentor, coming out to golf is a great way to support the community while enjoying a day off.

That being said, Plati said she thinks there’s a bit of a misconception around how much time mentors have to dedicate. BBBSPY is always looking for new mentors, and there’s a variety of different opportunities with different time commitments required, Plati explained.

“We’re really trying to educate the community about how much variety there is within our programming… realistically, it could be just a couple of times a month for a few hours or we have other programs where it’s just the school year for one hour a week,” she said.

Right now, Big Brothers Big Sisters has a marketing campaign underway called “Be Big” that encourages people to realize they have it in them to be a mentor for young people. Plati said the pandemic has led to a bit of a backlog in the system, as many people did not want their child to start a mentorship program online as kids have been spending enough time online for their schooling already.

Now that pandemic restrictions are being lifted, people are more interested in starting mentorship programs in person, and BBBSPY wants to meet that demand.

Those interested in signing up for this year’s Golf For Kids’ Sake tournament, donating to BBBSPY, or learning about sponsorship opportunities can visit app.eventcaddy.com/events/golf-for-kids-sake-2022.

Those interested in becoming a mentor or learning more about BBBSPY can visit peel.bigbrothersbigsisters.ca.

By Zachary Roman

Readers Comments (0)