News and Sports » Sports

GOJHL penalized five teams due to violation of vaccination policy

December 23, 2021   ·   0 Comments

The Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League released a statement on December 17, penalizing five clubs in the Golden Horseshoe Conference in violation of the league’s vaccination policy.

The GOJHL, had permitted each individual team to be responsible for ensuring the vaccination status of players and club personnel. In the league’s latest findings, 30 GOJHL regular season games have been impacted.

Due to ineligible participants in these games, the statement said all games will be dubbed a 5-0 loss and if both teams were in violation no points were given. 

On the list, the Hamilton Kilty B’s were forced to forfeit two victories due to ineligible players against the Thorold Blackhawks on October 2 and against the Niagara Falls Canucks on October 4. 

The St. Catherines Falcons forfeited one victory against the Fort Erie Meteors on September 25 and the Welland Jr. Canadiens forfeited one game against the Pelham Panthers on September 26. 

The second most games forfeited on the list saw the Thorold Blackhawks lose out on six games this year all against Niagara Falls, Hamilton, the Caledonia Pro-Fit Corvairs, Pelham and St. Catherines. 

The most penalized team was the Niagara Falls Canucks as the club lost out on 24 games this year due to ineligible players. The GOJHL has also announced a member of the organization has been suspended indefinitely. 

With these forfeits coming into play, the Canucks now sit at the bottom of the division with only five points on the year. The Blackhawks sit in second last with 14 points. 

The league has surely sent out a clear-cut message to the rest of the GOJHL that everyone is being investigated to ensure that the vaccination policy has been met. 

If an ineligible player or member of staff is discovered, teams could be paying a hefty price that could ruin their season and their playoff hopes. 

By Robert Belardi



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Realtor who credits Food Pantry with saving his family helps feed 500 more

.

Frontline heroes step up to make holidays bright for local kids

They have been working day in and day out through the global pandemic to keep the community safe and healthy, but frontline heroes at Southlake ...

Booster limits in York Region is “ethical imperative,” says Medical Officer of Health

On Monday, Ontarians over the age of 18 who received their second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at least three months ago became eligible to ...

Aurora Tigers move into second place in North Division

The Aurora Tigers have moved into second place following a 2-0 victory against the Collingwood Blues and a 6-3 thrashing of the Markham Royals.  There ...

More than 8,000 Christmas cards from community and beyond ready to be opened by servicepersons

It was an initiative that started off with a modest goal, but thanks to the efforts of the community – and particularly Aurora’s Dianne Harrison ...

Aurora man charged following Christmas donations theft

A 45-year-old Aurora man is facing charges following the theft of Christmas donations at the Edward Street Fire Hall. 45-year-old Allan Gilpin was arrested at ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open