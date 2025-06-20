Get your bikes tuned up for Cycle Aurora, launching Canada Day

Get your bikes tuned up and shined to explore the community as the Town gears up for the annual Cycle Aurora challenge.

Cycle Aurora, which was born out of the global pandemic as a way to get together and explore the community in a safe way, continues apace and this year is no exception.

Powered by the GooseChase app, the challenge runs July 1 – July 30, with hundreds of challenges designed to keep you active while exploring all Aurora has to offer.

“Cycle Aurora is a free, month-long cycling challenge open to riders of all ages and abilities,” says the Town. “Complete fun missions, discover hidden gems, and rack up your points for a chance to win weekly prizes. New missions are released weekly, and participants who complete five or more missions per week are entered into exciting weekly prize draws.”

Cycle Aurora has seen new participants show off their pedal power with each passing year.

Organizers ensure there are new attractions each year not only to draw people back, but new participants as well.

When participants set off on their respective challenges in 2024, Aurora Town Square was still under construction and one of the challenges this time around is to showcase the various elements of the downtown revitalization project now that it’s fully operational.

Another challenge will have participants tour Aurora’s many splash pads.

Also new this year is a concerted effort to foster missions that aren’t dependent on certain businesses and destinations as being open at any particular hour, and ensuring new challenges drop at a time that works best for all participants, based on past feedback because, at the end of the day, this is a challenge you can take at your own pace.

“I really love when we do cultural destinations, such as biking to Hillary House and looking for a really unique feature because maybe you’re not even aware of Hillary House, or maybe it was last year you biked to it, and haven’t been to it since,” says Shelley Ware, Special Events Coordinator for the Town of Aurora. “This is really designed to be at your leisure, your pace, and on your schedule.

“We have so many outdoor opportunities,” she continues. “Pick up your racquet or another piece of sports equipment, bike to one of our amenities and actually play there. For some, it might be their first time, and it’s all about the discovery of Aurora.”

For more information, including how to download the GooseChase app, visit www.aurora.ca/cycleaurora.

