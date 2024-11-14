Get bowled over by Pine Tree Potters as Guild raises funds for charities in need

November 14, 2024 · 0 Comments

Next week’s wildly popular Empty Bowls fundraiser, hosted by Aurora’s Pine Tree Potters Guild, is another sold-out success, but there are still ways for members of the public to help its chosen charities while bringing a bit of beauty to your kitchen at the same time.

Set to take place Thursday, November 21, at Newmarket’s Old Town Hall, in conjunction with their annual fall pottery sale, this year’s Empty Bowls will once again raise funds for Aurora’s Welcoming Arms, an ecumenical organization dedicated to lending a hand to local residents in need, as well as Newmarket’s Inn from the Cold, which provides services for the unhoused.

Now in its 15th year, the Pine Tree Potters Guild has worked tirelessly to make Empty Bowls a must-attend on the local calendar. Partnering with local restaurants who come up with an array of delicious soups each year, ticket-holders are able to choose one from hundreds of unique bowls crafted by the Guild with the soup of their choice – with a beautiful ceramic keepsake to take home with you.

While tickets sold out quickly, there is still the opportunity to purchase a bowl of your own, with 100 per cent of the proceeds divided between the two worthy charities.

“This is an effort that begins when the last event ends,” says the Guild’s event chair Lisa Marie Oliphant. “We debrief after the event and find out what worked, what didn’t and how we can do more of what worked, and we found the selling of bowls to the public was a tremendous success. It allowed us to expand awareness to many more people in the community.

“This year, when you walk through the sale, and on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the bowls will be available in the back room and that way we ensure everyone has had equal opportunity to the same beautiful volume and selection of bowls. When we prepare the packaging, we have a very careful process of dividing up bowls for each individual day so whether you come on Friday, Saturday or Sunday, you’re going to have the opportunity to choose from a brand new [stock].”

Each bowl is priced at $40.

From ticket sales to the three Empty Bowls seatings alone, proceeds at press time set to benefit the two charities stood at $14,000.

“Thank you to the restaurants and culinary partners who have joined us in all the years we have done it because this event, and the success of the meals portion, has been in partnership with them,” says Oliphant. “We know some of the restaurants that have been there for many years are not going to be joining us this year [due to] retirement, which is fantastic.”

For more information on the Pine Tree Potters Guild, what they do, their upcoming pottery and bowl sales, and Empty Bowls 2024, visit www.pinetreepotters.ca/empty-bowls-event-this-year.

By Brock Weir

Readers Comments (0)