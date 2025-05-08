Garden Aurora’s Plant Sale and Gardens of Distinction” recognition program are horticultural attractions in May

May 8, 2025

Just in time for Spring planting, the Aurora Garden and Horticultural Society will host its annual Plant Sale on Sunday, May 25 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Home Hardware parking lot.

Garden Aurora’s Membership Director Heather McFarquhar invited residents to show up early, given the popularity of the Plant Sale.

“Avid gardeners will show up at 9:30 in the Home Hardware parking lot and look for the rare items being put on the sales tables,” she said. “We’re encouraging first-time visitors to take out a Garden Aurora membership for $25. One of the best perks that our members receive is a great discount code for purchases at Home Hardware. The ownership of Home Hardware has been so supportive of our club—especially the Plant Sale – over the years.”

McFarquhar reminded gardeners planning to attend the Plant Sale that “It’s a cash event and potted plants will range from $1 to $20.”

“The plants will be coming from people’s gardens in Aurora and dropped off at Home Hardware for storage on Saturday night,” she continued. “The perennials for sale have been grown in this zone and will be hardy. Plant Sale shoppers will be getting a great discount on perennials that will be cheaper than prices you’ll find at the area nurseries. These are bargain basement prices on plants. Some of the traditional plants for sale include currant bushes, raspberry bushes, hostas, day lilies, Echinacea or cone flowers, Lady’s Mantle, and a wide variety of irises.”

The proceeds from the Plant Sale go to two significant Garden Aurora initiatives. McFarquhar noted that “The Margaret Howard Gunn Memorial Award – a $500 scholarship we award to a local student enrolled in a horticultural program at an accredited college or university—is funded by the Plant Sale, as is our annual Gardens of Distinction front yard recognition program.”

McFarquhar reminded residents who would like to nominate a neighborhood garden that the deadline for submission is approaching rapidly.

“If you would like to suggest a garden for Garden Aurora to look at to be selected as a Garden of Distinction, we need to know by May 15. The winning homeowners will be notified between May 15 and the end of June.”

In addition to running its Plant Sale and processing nominations for its popular Garden of Distinctions recognition program, Farquhar added that Garden Aurora will be busy building its connection to the Town this month.

“May is Pollinators Month so we’ll have a booth at the Farmers’ Market in Town Park for the next four weeks to raise awareness about the vital important of all pollinators.”

By Jim Stewart

