Front-line agencies, seniors groups, non-profits get Provincial boost

August 8, 2024 · 0 Comments

York Region organizations and local francophone seniors got significant funding boosts from the Province last week as both of Aurora’s MPPs supported non-profits and community front-line agencies.

On July 24, Aurora-Oak Ridges-Richmond Hill MPP Michael Parsa, who also serves as Ontario’s Minister of Children, Community and Social Services, announced a total investment of $730,431.69 which will be shared by 20 community groups.

Among those sharing the pot are:

Canadian Mental Health Association of York Region & South Simcoe

Centre York Centre

Community Counselling Services of York Region

Community Living Central York

Sandgate Women’s Shelter of York Region

The Regional Municipality of York

Victim Services of York Region

Women’s Centre of York Region

York Hills Centre for Children, Youth and Families

York Region Alliance of African Canadian Communities

360° Kids Support Services

Blue Door Support Services

BridgeNorth

Cedar Centre

Mackenzie Health

Markham African Caribbean Canadian Association

Oak Valley Health

Social Enterprise for Canada

Safeguards Training for Children and Adults

The money, according to the Province, is from $310 million allocated over three years to “address increasing operational costs for community organizations that support vulnerable populations” including children in care, those with special needs, people with a developmental disability, those who have experienced gender-based violence, and survivors of human trafficking.

“Community agencies provide many front-live services to vulnerable Ontarians,” said MPP Parsa. “Our government is pleased to invest in hundreds of agencies across the province so they can continue supporting those who need it most in the communities.”

Support also came to Aurora’s north riding through Newmarket-Aurora MPP Dawn Gallagher Murphy.

On Friday, she presented a Provincial grants of $25,000 of Seniors Grants to L’ Association des francophones de la Region de York Inc. (AFRY) and Communauté du Trille blanc.

The funding will benefit programs intended to keep seniors healthy, active and socially connected.

One initiative, “Les aînés s’amusent!!!” will connect francophone seniors each week through a selection of activities over seven months. The program will include physical activities such as pickleball, swimming and skating, as well as cultural outings.

The Communauté du Trille blanc’s “Engagement actif pour les aînés” will use the grant to support educational sessions and physical activities for francophone seniors in the local community. The program will provide linguistic and cultural relevant opportunities for seniors to grow and learn, including technology, and facilitating intergenerational activities.

“Supporting our French-speaking culture is an important step in ensuring the vitality of Ontario’s bilingualism,” said MPP Gallagher Murphy. “These grants will provide important resources for our francophone seniors, allowing older adults to engage in enriching activities.”

“We listened to the French-speaking community and its elders; They want to be active and have fun,” said Alain Beaudoin, President and Interim General Director of L’Association des francophones de la Région de York. “We will make this easy for them by planning activity schedules without them having to worry about the administrative aspect. We will organize three one-day trips which will allow them to know new places, new people and to be stimulated to deepen or develop knowledge. Its activities will also allow some people to socialize and escape their isolation. We are very grateful to the provincial government for supporting us in the development of this program.”

Added Lori-Ann Seward, Executive Director of the Communauté du Trille blanc: “The Communauté du Trille blanc is thrilled to receive this grant which will allow us to offer our Active Engagement for Seniors’ Program. This funding is crucial in helping our francophone seniors stay active, healthy, and connected to their community. With this support, we will be able to organize educational sessions and physical activities tailored to the needs and interests of our seniors, while promoting social inclusion and intergenerational sharing.”

By Brock Weir

