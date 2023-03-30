From one artist to another – King touched by local artist’s poem, tribute

During his time as Prince of Wales, King Charles III, like so many of us, found a creative outlet through art.

Using watercolour as his medium, he’s used his art to raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for charities close to his heart.

When Queen Elizabeth II died last September, Aurora artist Deborah Campo was moved towards her own creative outlet, picking up her pen to share an original poem of condolence to the new King and Queen, along with graphic collages paying tribute to the monarchs’ interests and passions.

“I enclosed my poem from my first book, On Angel’s Wings & Moonbeams, which was a condolence poem I wrote for my grandmother when she was quite ill,” says Campo, who designed the Peace Flame Tree sculpture that takes pride of place outside Aurora Town Hall. “I hand-wrote the poem to His Majesty and my condolences for his mother on the other, and I think he was quite touched by that.”

The poem is as follows:

My heart is forever filled with love for Thee

My tears they fall like rain

No greater pain I find within

My soul I search again

I’m comforted by your spirit

May you rest in gentle peace

For thou art always with me,

My memories forever shall remain.

In her letter, Campo highlighted the King’s love of art and favourite causes, and these words were translated into a collage for the King – as well as one for Queen Camilla, highlighting her passion for literacy and efforts to combat domestic violence both in the United Kingdom and in the Commonwealth.

“Queen Elizabeth was a wonderful woman with a wonderful legacy, and she was history,” says Campo, proudly showing a response she received from Buckingham Palace on February 23 in which it says the King had asked for his thanks to be expressed.

The King, it reads, was “touched” by both the card and the “digital graphic artwork… and [the King] is most grateful to you for taking the trouble to write as you did.”

Campo continues. “Months had passed since I sent it so I completely forgot about it, just thinking how from one artist to another it was just nice to send something not only of condolence but appreciation for the type of work he does. I wanted him to have a life portrait like I had done for his beloved mother as well as for Queen Consort Camilla. This is a gift like I’ve never had – for the King to recognize your art and poetry is just beyond words.”

Campo adds she’s excited to see the King and Queen’s Coronation at Westminster Abbey on May 6.

“This is something I will dress up for – hat and all,” she says. “It’s history and I think all students should watch it in schools. It’s something I doubt in my lifetime I will ever see again and I’m so looking forward to it.”

