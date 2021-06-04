Former Villanova Student off to Macclesfield F.C.

When Celeste Gordon was just five years old, her father would kick around the soccer ball with her. Her interest was soon evident. She loved the moves and the tricks. The competition is what drove her into the game. But what she had developed along the way was an immense amount of talent and proficiency on the field.

“I was the leading scorer on my teams when I was eight. I scored 50 goals in the entire season. I grew to love it so much,” Gordon said.

The 17-year-old Vaughan native and former Villanova student officially committed to Macclesfield F.C in Cheshire, England on Victoria Day. She will be attending the University of Central Lancashire.

When she began in Vaughan’s system, eventually moving over to the Woodbridge Strikers rep program, Gordon had everything coaches wanted in a forward. She had an innate ability to not only just find the goal, but she was well adept in finding open gaps between defences on the pitch.

The indefatigable forward, knew exactly how to play the position and watching and idolizing the country’s top players had a part to play in that.

“I idolized Canada’s women’s national team when they won in 2012 Olympic Games. Neymar was my favourite player growing up, as well as Christine Sinclair. I looked up to these people, I watched them every day to learn new tricks and develop my game.”

At the age of 13, Gordon went into Provincial level of soccer in the province on the cusp of also attending Villanova for high school.

Following a short term at Villanova and competing in their soccer program at the school, the young Gordon made the move to Everest Academy in Grade 10.

She worked with future NCAA athletes in the program and, with fellow students, would train to become stronger both physically and mentally.

The principal of Everest Academy, and father of New Jersey Devils P.K Subban, Karl Subban was an excellent mentor for Gordon in her experience at the school, according to her mother Shernett.

Gordon was also chosen in 2017 as one of the few girls in York Region to have the opportunity to meet Michelle Obama at the Economic Club.

Gordon was one of 12 girls in the GTA who showed great interest in uplifting Black girls in the world. She reached out to the organizers and received 11 tickets to attend Obama’s book tour event at the time.

It was at Everest that Gordon joined North Mississauga’s U-21 in League 1 women’s program in 2019. Over the course of the rest of her high school career, Gordon would play high-level soccer while also maintaining a 3.5 GPA. Pre-COVID-19, she was also asked to try out for the Jamaican national women’s team.

“Playing for a national team has always been my dream. My coach in Mississauga recommended to get my paperwork started and see where it takes me. We chose Jamaica because that’s my heritage. Both of my parents are born there,” Gordon said.

Unfortunately, she couldn’t pursue the opportunity. COVID-19 shut down the world and Gordon never had the chance to join Jamaica.

“I really want to get to the national level. Whether that is Canada or Jamaica. I feel that when I do go to England, more opportunities will come and I will be able to pursue that. I’ve been playing competitively since I was nine years old.”

Gordon chuckled when asked if she had to choose to represent Canada or Jamaica in the future. If it came down to that, she speculates she would choose Canada in that situation.

Up until now, having received 12 scholarship opportunities worth over $200,000, deciding to join Macclesfield F.C didn’t come easy. She made her choice over Bluefield State College in Virginia and Florida Memorial University.

“Soccer is really big in the U.K. Being around that environment will really motivate me. They also have really great coaches there, some that coach with Manchester United. I feel like with their knowledge my game will improve,” Gordon said.

“The campus is beautiful. The women’s program is just starting up and with me being a freshman I can add a lot to the team. They have strong academic programs as well.”

Gordon is expected to report to Macclesfield in the Fall.

She would like to thank her parents, her coaches, her classmates and her teammates for amplifying her experience and motivating her to be a better person every day.

By Robert Belardi

