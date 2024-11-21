Former councillor Richard Isaacson remembered

Flags were lowered across all municipal facilities last Wednesday in memory of Richard Isaacson, a two-term Aurora Councillor.

Isaacson died at home, surrounded by family, who said it was the end of a “rich and full life that included a career as an accomplished pharmacist” and time on Council where he also served as the community’s Deputy Mayor.

“It’s with sadness that the Town of Aurora shares news of the passing of former Councillor Richard Isaacson,” said the Town in a statement. “Richard served as a member of Council from 1977-1980.”

Added Mayor Tom Mrakas: “On behalf of Town of Aurora, I offer my deepest sympathies and condolences to Richard’s family and friends. As a member of Council in the late 1970s, Richard played an integral role in shaping modern Aurora, helping the Town grow into a thriving community that not only offered a high quality of life, but also new and exciting economic opportunities. He deeply loved this community and worked tirelessly to improve the lives of residents. His contributions to Aurora continue to be felt to this day.”

Former mayor Tim Jones, who served on Council with Isaacson, remembered his career and humour.

“I remember him as being a straight-shooter, calling out the Mayor and other members of Council if it was appropriate,” Jones recalled. “He was fun-loving, had a great sense of humour and was well-liked. I’m sorry to hear of his passing.”

As his family summed up: “Richard’s unequivocal generosity and commitment to the various communities that he lived in was remarkable. Some of his fondest memories included childhood visits to Massey, ON, winters spent in Florida, playing tennis, and playing with his cherished hockey team, The Church Dodgers. Throughout his life, he maintained deep, meaningful friendships with friends and colleagues, organizing and participating in annual reunions for the Class 5T8 College of Pharmacy for over 65 years. Above all, he loved and is loved by the many varying branches of his family.”

