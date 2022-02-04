Former councillor David Griffith dies at 82

David Griffith, who served on Aurora Council for more than a decade, died January 25 at the age of 82, according to his family.

A life-long resident of Aurora, Griffith served on Council from 1992 – 2003.

In addition to his career in public life, he previously served as President of the Aurora Rotary Club and the Aurora Chamber of Commerce, as a member of the Aurora Public Library Board, and as a volunteer driver with CHATS (Community & Home Assistance to Seniors).

He is survived by his wife, Sheena, their children David (Jane), Sandra, Joanne (Brian), Claire (David) and Christina (Karsten). He is also survived by 17 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

A private gathering of remembrance will be held this spring in accordance with public health restrictions.

“I am saddened to hear about the passing of former Councillor David Griffith,” said Mayor Tom Mrakas in a statement. “David was a respected member of the Town of Aurora Council, serving from 1992 to 2003. I offer my sincere condolences to his family, loved ones and colleagues. He will be missed.”

Added former mayor Tim Jones: “Dave was a member of Council for all the right reasons – no axes to grind, wanted to serve his community and simply was happy to do his job. Dave was there to make the right decisions and voted his conscience.”

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

