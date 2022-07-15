Forge FC defeat York United 2-0

Tass Mourdoukoutas’ own goal and Woobens Pacius’ 77-minute goal proved to be the difference as Forge FC defeated York United 2-0 Friday night.

Under the lights at York Lions Stadium, rivals Forge FC came into town to spoil the fun and to the dismay of the Nine Stripes faithful, they did just that.

Midfielder/Forward Trisan Borges worked his way into space at the top of the box and his strike deflected off of Mourdoukoutas in the 29th minute, leaving goalkeeper Niko Giantsopoulos helpless as the visiting side took the lead.

In the second half, Forge FC came close to doubling the lead in the 50th minute.

Kyle Bekker’s wicked strike was tipped on to the crossbar by Giantsopoulos, keeping the game within arm’s reach. A minute later, Borges came close as well as Forge continued the heavy assault in the second half.

York countered with an opportunity of their own a few minutes later. Mateo Hernandez – who came close to scoring in the first half – was at the tail end of another opportunity as he slid the ball slightly wide of goal.

Max Ferrari also had an opportunity denied in the second half. York, who continued to knock on the door, still couldn’t find an answer.

Then in the 77th minute, Forge FC put the game to bed. Ashtone Morgan’s ball into the box was tipped by Giantsopoulos. Unfortunately, it fell to Pacius who had a wide-open goal in front of him.

Statistically, York United did put forward a far greater offensive effort than in previous matches. The Nine Stripes, put forward 13 shots towards goal with two shots landing on target. The club held 48 per cent possession, completing 407 passes with 79 per cent accuracy.

York remain in seventh spot in the Canadian Premier League. The club currently holds a 2-5-7 record, with 14 games left to go in the 2022 campaign.

By Robert Belardi

