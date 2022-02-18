General News » News

Food Drive lets families help families on Family Day Monday

February 17, 2022   ·   0 Comments

Come to Town Park this Family Day, February 21, and help local families in the community with a drive benefiting the Aurora Food Pantry.

Spearheaded by Maddy Gilliland, who hosted a similar event last year on Valentine’s Day, the initiative will be at Town Park for this Monday’s Arctic Adventure from 10.30 a.m. to 2.30 p.m. to collect much-needed non-perishable food and monetary donations to the Aurora Food Bank.

Among the top current needs at the Food Pantry include rice (small or large bags), juice boxes, peanut-free snacks for kids, dried lentils in bags, salt, sugar, and flour.

The Food Pantry is already well-stocked on macaroni and cheese, pasta and peanut butter.

“It was really impromptu last year,” says Maddy on last year’s Food Drive, adding she asked herself before heading out to Town Park last February 14 why giving drops off after the Holiday Season. “I was in shock with the truckloads of food we collected, so it was too good not to do it again, and we had to do it again because it is never too late to continue giving.

“Aurora is a great community and I really value it. When COVID hit everyone [looked at] small businesses, and local, and I feel the more local you can get and support your community, the more direct it feels. You could be helping your next-door neighbour, you could be helping someone across the street, a friend, and just not know it. I think the more local you get the more personal connection you feel.

“There is nothing better to do on Family Day than to help other families.”

By Brock Weir
Editor
Local Journalism Initiative Reporter



         

