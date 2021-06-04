Find your rainbow, voice at virtual York Pride Fest

Pride Month is now underway in York Region following the launch of the second-annual Digital Pride, hosted by York Pride Fest.

The celebration got underway with a launch party on June 2, featuring an impressive line-up of artists showcasing various styles of drag, dancing and more – but, if you missed it, there are plenty of further opportunities to get in on the fun.

On June 9, young 2SLGBTQ+ participants will have the chance to have their voices “heard loud and clear” through a conversation on real lived experiences.

“Youth within the Greater Toronto Area and York Region will share real fears, constructive criticisms, and their feelings on the ever-changing landscape in our communities,” say organizers. “With a Federal Election fast approaching, we want you to speak up and be heard. This is the time to be unapologetically truthful, to spark change, and make strides to raise awareness on ongoing issues in our community. Some topics that will be up for discussion will involve: homophobia, transphobia, racism, mental health, education, work and many more important things that affect how we grow, work and play in our communities. This program will accomplish this through various techniques such as music, poetry, dance, spoken word, debate and art.”

A “Tipsy Planting Event” will take place for the 19+ crowd, which melds mixology with a bit of gardening.

“Have you ever wondered why the plants in your house don’t last? It’s because you’re not having enough fun while planting!” say organizers. “You might think gardening isn’t fun or easy, but the truth is – well, we’ll just have to show you how fun it could be.

“With a little dedication and determination, you can grow so many cool and tasty things in your backyard. Join us out back as we take four total strangers on a tipsy journey through the magical garden of pride. This wild adventure involves making special mixed drinks from herbs right out of your garden, interactive challenges that will keep you on the edge of your seat, and some important life lessons about nurturing the things that matter.”

This activity will require the purchase of an “experience kit” sold through Yorkpride.ca with proceeds benefiting programs that support 2SLGBTQ+ camp programs.

Experience boxes, this time for kids ages five and up, will also figure into the “Colour Me Rainbow” event slated for June 14, an event which organizers say will become “a pride classic for years to come.”

“See what happens when young creative minds get into crafts, storytelling and singing. The show will feature culture around respecting others, hands-on activities, and using your voice to be heard through the format of music, dance, and stories. Put your parents to bed early, get into the cookie jar and celebrate with us. Hosted by kids, for kids – no parental permission required!”

For more, including activities in the second half of June, visit YorkPride.ca.

Check next week’s edition of The Auroran for more ongoing programs.

By Brock Weir

