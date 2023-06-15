Fatal shooting believed to be targeted: Police

A fatal shooting near Leslie Street and Wellington Street East on Monday afternoon, which left one man dead and a woman in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, is considered a “targeted” incident, according to the York Regional Police

At 12.17 p.m. on June 12, Police responded to a call to a residential home on Stubbs Lane in the intersection’s northwest quadrant.

“Attending officers located one adult male and one adult female suffering from gunshot wounds,” said Constable Maniva Armstrong in a statement. “One male victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. The female victim was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.”

The deceased has been identified as 38-year-old Mohammad-Saeid Boubash. At press time this week, the YRP was unable to provide any suspect information, but investigators continued speaking to neighbours and potential witnesses.

“Any witnesses who have not yet spoken to investigators are urged to come forward, along with anyone who has video footage or dashcam recordings from the area around the time of the incident,” said Armstrong.

Information can be provided by calling the York Regional Police Homicide Unit at 1-866-876-5423, extension 7865, or by email at homicide@yrp.ca. Anyone wanting to provide information anonymously can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or provide a tip online at www.1800222tips.com.

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

