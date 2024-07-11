Fan-favourite Hotel California brings music of Eagles to Aurora

July 11, 2024

Aurora’s Concerts in the Park summer series will continue Wednesday, July 17, when fan favourite Hotel California returns to the Town Park band shell with their Tribute to the Eagles.

“For over 30 years, they’ve captivated audiences with their masterful tribute to The Eagles’ music,” say organizers. “Boasting over a century of combined professional experience, they continue to dazzle and resonate with fans, showcasing that their passion for the music remains as strong as ever.”

Since Hotel California’s inception around 1990, they have shared the stage with such notables as the Doobie Brothers, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Alice Cooper, Foreigner, Pat Benatar, REO Speedwagon, CCR, Trooper, Styx and more.

“You can only learn good habits from people like that!” says Hotel California’s Andy Lapointe with a laugh.

As the music of The Eagles endures, so too does Hotel California, and key to that success is connecting with the audience, says Lapointe.

“It’s the reaction, the loudness, the energy – you’re on a high by the time you’re done – and sometimes the crowds are louder than the band!” he says. “To get them going, all you have to do is ask questions and have fun with it; they can sing with you, clap, dance. Getting the people on board is the big key – you shouldn’t just play one song after another and just stand there. We don’t believe in that.”

As they continue to engage with audiences, in addition to the hit of their name, Hotel California finds that music lovers click particularly with Dirty Laundry, which Lapointe says gets everyone up on their feet and dancing, as does Heartache Tonight.

“The thing about The Eagles is it touches different styles: rock, pop, country, and everyone knows the words. Everyone knows the words so they sing along with you and that is fun! They get rowdy, they yell, and it is just like when you listen to an Eagles Live album. You hear that reaction and it feels good for sure. It is music made really good [and for younger fans] their parents or grandparents played the tunes on their radios and phones; that’s where they get it from, and it is crossing many generations, that’s for sure. They all tell you that – they will talk to you and say, ‘I have been listening to it all my life because’ their mom or dad, grandparents…’

“We want people to leave the concert feeling happy, very moved, smiling and having forgotten about their everyday problems and whatnot. A lot of people will say you took me away for a couple of hours, memory lane back in the 70s or 80s… that’s nice. That feels really good.”

To “get in” on that feel-good experience, come out to Town Park next Wednesday, July 17. Concerts are free and run from 7 – 9 p.m. Food and other vendors will be in place beginning at 6 p.m. Although admission is free, donations to the Aurora Food Pantry are encouraged.

For more information, visit aurora.ca/summerconcerts.

By Brock Weir

