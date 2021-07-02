Drive-In Movies set to launch July 3 with Aliens in the Attic

July 2, 2021 · 0 Comments

Aurora’s Drive-In Movies series was set to kick off July 26 with a packed screening of Jurassic World and now the drive-in concept, which was revived at the height of the global pandemic to offer some socially-distanced family fun.

Threatening skies, unfortunately, put a damper on the Jurassic World screening, but the film series is set to truly get off the ground this Saturday with the early aughts film Aliens in the Attic.

The 2009 movie, which focuses on a family defending their home against a group of invading aliens, will unspool in a new venue: the parking lot of Desjardins Insurance, near Wellington Street East and Highway 404.

“Desjardins as an entity has been a huge supporter not only with the Town’s special events but also our facility programming,” says Shelley Ware, Special Events Coordinator for the Town of Aurora. “They were a sponsor of our drive-in movies we had last year at the SARC. However, this year, with our facilities hopefully open and operating [this summer] being able to do a drive-in there wasn’t as certain. Desjardins said. ‘We’ve got a lot, a lot of our staff are working from home, come up and join us!’ Their lot is beautiful, the perfect landscape and a lot more space that can accommodate more vehicles.”

This extra capacity can only be a good thing as the free Jurassic World screening was fully booked shortly after pre-registration opened.

If you were left disappointed by last Saturday’s last-minute cancellation, however, there are plenty of opportunities to catch a flick under the night sky.

“We’re offering two completely different streams of experience this year,” says Ms. Ware. “We’re doing six drive-in movies and three Movies in the Park. Both offer a very different experience.”

The final two Drive-In features will take place at Desjardins (333 First Commerce Drive) on Saturday, July 17 and Saturday, July 31, beginning at dusk. Pre-registration is required.

Movies in the Park will kick off at Town Park (49 Wells Street) on Thursday, August 12 with further screenings planned for August 19 and August 26.

Following the last Movie in the Park of the season, there will be two more drive-ins at Desjardins on Friday, September 3 and Saturday, September 11.

Due to licensing agreements, the names of the scheduled flicks can’t be released until the week prior to the screening.

The Town is also limited in planning pre-film activities until further clarification is handed down by the Province on just what is allowed under Stage 2 of Ontario’s Roadmap to Reopening.

“If and when we’re able to have a bit more hands-on interaction, we will go for it,” says Ms. Ware. “Right now, if restrictions stay as they are, we can only offer the movie experience of people arriving just before the movie starts and experiencing the movie.

“Come out and try a new experience and create a new memory for your family. We know there’s not a drive-in in Town, so pack the family, join some fun in a completely different setting. A lot of people haven’t been up to the Desjardins Head Office. It is a beautiful landscape up there. Make a new memory and see a movie a different way. A lot of people are tired of their streaming services at home, so we’re just offering you a completely different experience which hopefully will shake up your routine.”

For more information on how you can shake up your routine, peruse the movie schedule, and book your place, visit aurora.ca/moviesinthepark.

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

