Don’t touch dead birds, Region warns, as avian flu is found in area

Residents are reminded not to touch dead birds as York Region has identified several cases of avian flu.
York Region is one of many jurisdictions across Canada currently dealing with presumed avian influenza, also known as bird flu.
York Region Public Health issued the warning last week after several geese were found dead in Newmarket’s Fairy Lake area.
“With geese starting to return to the community, many York Region municipalities, including Newmarket are seeing cases of birds that have died or are infected with presumed avian influenza (H5N1), also known as bird flu,” said the Town of Newmarket in a statement. “The Town of Newmarket’s Animal Services team has responded to reports of geese in distress at Fairy Lake and stormwater management ponds.”
The virus, said the Region, is transmitted through the wild bird population but can be transmitted to other animals, as well as commercial poultry.
According to the Public Health Agency of Canada, wild birds in Canada and throughout the world are natural carriers of avian influenza viruses. Although some wild birds may get sick and die, others can be infected and still appear healthy.
