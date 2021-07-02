Disc Golf course takes another step forward in Aurora

July 2, 2021

Aurora Town Council passed a motion from Councillor Harold Kim last week to continue looking into opening a disc golf course in the Town.

Staff are expected to bring back a report on the matter this October.

This proposal was first introduced back in February by Jeff MacKeigan, his business partner Cara Hovius and Aurora resident and disc golf player Todd Billo.

MacKeigan and Hovius were responsible for installing a beginner-friendly disc golf course at Marilyn Bell Park and in Scarlett Woods in Toronto.

They have received supportive remarks from Toronto Mayor John Tory and touching comments from the local patrons for the course they have built.

Council was very impressed with their presentation and loved the fact that anyone is able to play disc golf at any time and at any point throughout the year.

MacKeigan said that many players play disc-golf at night by installing lights on the disc. It is also a sport that can be played in the winter as well.

Typically, to install a disc golf course, MacKeigan explained it does not need to be constructed on a flat piece of land.

“Disc golf is incredibly diverse. We’ve played in disc golf courses in the middle of the forest, we’ve played in Iceland, we’ve played in Hawaii, we’ve played in Arizona, we’re going to a course on the weekend that is hidden away in a forest,” MacKeigan said.

“One of the things that we pride ourselves on is developing a course that will have various topographical features that will be available for us.”

A beginner disc golf course would range between half-an-acre to one full acre per hole.

MacKeigan and Hovius suggested to begin small to test how the community would react to the newest addition.

Working with over six designers across Canada, areas that have boomed with the development of disc golf courses include Windsor, Thunder Bay, Sudbury, Whitby, Oshawa, Barrie, Midland and others.

The growth and the demand for disc golf course is encouraging many patrons to get out and get active in a COVID friendly space.

One of the areas that lacks disc golf courses is of course York Region and MacKeigan and Hovius would like to change that.

“I think it would help that sense of hope and excitement that’s in the air right now. It would allow the community to rally around something and get them excited about,” MacKeigan said.

“For a long time, people have been inside and afraid to read the news. I guess it’s time for people to get up and have something to cheer about.”

Following a unanimous decision from Council, staff will review this further.

MacKeigan and Hovius say they are optimistic and hope the time to speak about this comes a lot sooner than expected. They would love to provide an inclusive activity to get the community involved. For them, it’s all about the people. And whatever it takes to make them happy.

By Robert Belardi

