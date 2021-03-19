CYGHA Launches She Shoots She Saves Campaign

March 18, 2021

The Central York Girls Hockey Association launched “She Shoots She Saves” on March 13 in an effort to raise money to install SaveStations and bring inclusivity in the community.

Last season, the Orange Crush Peewee CYGHA Panthers team installed two SaveStations in Aurora and Newmarket respectively. It was in honour of CYGHA alumnus Raychel Gillis, who saved a man’s life at her father’s weekly hockey game using an Automated External Defibrillator (AED).

To continue their donation campaigns, former Orange Crush team manager and now a member of the sponsorship committee and a trainer for the U-13 BB club, Patricia Murphy, says there are professional female athletes supporting this campaign.

“We’ve had amazing athletes like Laura Stacey, she is an Olympic medallist. She is supporting our efforts here. She has sent video messages to the girls which is on our social media and Instagram pages,” Murphy said.

“Angela James has gotten behind us to support us in this. The Mayor of Aurora, Newmarket and Bradford are all behind us in sending us video messages.”

Girls who wished to participate in this initiative signed up on an app called Hockey Share. Originally began by Power Skating and Skill Development coach for the Pittsburgh Penguins Kevin Muller, Hockey Share is used to create drills, practices and share content with other players and coaches.

“He has gotten behind us and supported us and put us on his page. The idea is the girls set a goal for themselves. For example, I’m going to shoot 200 pucks from the week of the 13 to the 27,” Murphy said.

“They would go to their family and friends and say hey, would you pledge me for my goal of shooting 200 pucks?”

Each participant can complete this goal in any which way they choose to do it.

Over the past year, it has been a tough time for all citizens in Ontario. Murphy says she hopes this event can show how important sport is in the community and that this will bring positivity for the next week.

The goal is to reach $20,000 in donations. The team that raises the most amount of money will have their picture placed on the next SaveStation installed. Participants will also have a chance to win two $500 prizes that will pay for next year’s registration.

There is a crowd funding platform online in order to make donations. For more, visit: crowdfunding.savestation.ca/fundraisers/trishmurphy/she-shoots-she-saves-cygha.

For more information on the event itself, contact Murphy at trishymarymurphy@gmail.com.

By Robert Belardi

