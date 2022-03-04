CYGHA continues full force with She Shoots, She Saves

The Central York Girls Hockey Association received plenty of support this past weekend.

Mayor Tom Mrakas and Newmarket Mayor John Taylor lent their support last Sunday to their She Shoots, She Saves initiative, which is meant to raise awareness on the use and access of Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs).

“It was great to see both Mayor Mrakas and Mayor Taylor show their support for girl’s hockey and in this great initiative, to place more outdoor AEDs at our outdoor local rinks,” said Trish Murphy, coordinator of the She Shoots She Saves Coordinator.

In the 2019-2020 season, former Panther Raychel Gillies was timekeeping her father’s hockey game when, suddenly, a goaltender on the ice suffered cardiac arrest.

Gillies heroically performed CPR and used an AED on the man, saving his life.

Inspired by this effort, the CYGHA Panthers hope to raise $25,000 to install three more AEDs this year.

Two AEDs were installed last year in Newmarket at Riverwalk Commons and Ken Sturgon Park, one was installed at Town Park in Aurora, and the fourth one was installed in Bradford at Henderson Park.

Also sharing support for this initiative, was Rogers Hometown Hockey host Tara Slone, who sent a video to the team congratulating them for their efforts.

“I just wanted to give a shout-out and express my admiration for everybody who is taking part in the She Shoots She Saves Campaign,” said Slone. “I want to encourage everyone to keep taking your shots. Take a shot, save a life. I can’t wait to hear how much you’ve raised after all of this. I know you’ll do great. Keep on doing it! Big love!”

On the ice, it was also an excellent weekend for the U15DS and the U13 A team. Both teams went to their respective finals in the Bolts and Hearts Tournament.

In addition, the U13 AA Panthers provided free skating lessons to everyone who attended a free public skate hosted at Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Park by the Aurora Black Community, Sport Aurora and the Town of Aurora, to coincide with Black History Month.

“[The day] was miraculous, powerful, fun and simply amazing. Keith (Higgins) and you (Trish Murphy) and your team are fantastic,” said Aurora Black Community Association President Phiona Durrant on social media. “The young ladies on your team are patient, positive and kind. Your level of commitment to support others speaks loudly,”

For more information on donations to the She Shoots She Saves initiative, please visit crowdfunding.savestation.ca/fundraisers/cygha/she-shoots-she-saves-2022.

By Robert Belardi

