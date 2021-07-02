Curator out at Aurora Museum & Archives

July 2, 2021 · 0 Comments

The Aurora Museum & Archives is now without a curator.

The Town of Aurora confirmed long-time curator Shawna White was no longer in the position.

The Auroran understands her departure came on Wednesday, June 23.

“I can confirm that Shawna is no longer with the Town of Aurora,” said Municipal CAO Doug Nadorozny on Friday. “As this is a personnel matter, I am sure you can appreciate that it would not be appropriate for me to disclose any details.”

Ms. White declined to speak on her departure other than a brief statement to the paper.

“I am sad most of all to be leaving the wonderful people of Aurora who put their trust in me to share their stories and document their history.”

Ms. White had been with the Town since 2012, beginning with a contract position, before taking the helm of the Aurora Museum & Archives in 2015, steering its development within the Church Street School and taking museum programming beyond its walls.

Her departure comes at a busy time for the Museum, which currently has two books in the works – one on the centenary of the Aurora Horse Show and the other on the lasting legacy of the Fleury family in Aurora, an upcoming online exhibition on St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, the design contest for a Korean War Memorial slated for the Aurora Peace Park, an exhibition on Canadian immigration entitled “Journey to the Crossroads”, events for Culture Days this September, as well as ongoing work on Reconciliation, with Black History Month programming, and with the Aurora Sports Hall of Fame.

Lori Hoyes, President of the Aurora branch of the Royal Canadian Legion, a partner in the development of the Korean War Memorial, said she was “shocked and saddened by the news.”

“She was a friend but also an integral part of so many things in this Town,” said Ms. Hoyes in a public post on social media. “She was knowledgeable and had a passion for the history and preservation of everything Aurora. I and many others will miss you.”

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

